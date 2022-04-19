90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies shares throwback photo of romantic dinner with Sojaboy, reflects on their ‘love’

Kimberly Menzies shares a throwback photo of her and Usman. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Kimberly Menzies recently shared a throwback photo of her and Sojaboy, reminiscing over their love.

Kimberly and Sojaboy have endured plenty throughout their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days; however, Kimberly wanted to take a moment to appreciate the “good ole days” back when her relationship with Usman was new.

Kimberly doesn’t think anyone understands their love

Kimberly Menzies captioned her photo, stating, “Nobody may understand it, but we know what we have.”

Kimberly and Usman Umar certainly have something together; however, is love indeed what they have?

Sharing a throwback photo of the two, Kimberly alluded to the fact that they still love one another.

During 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, fans were able to see just how little Usman Umar truly cared about Kimberly.

However, Kimberly was always there for Usman and was his number one supporter no matter what.

Kimberly consistently went on a tangent about just how much she loved him. Despite all of the negative things that he has done to her during their time together.

During the Tell All, when Kimberly found out that Usman was still in contact with his ex-girlfriend Zara, Kimberly made it a point not to address Usman fully about it while on stage and just kept referring to the fact that they would talk about it later.

Many fans don’t understand Kimberly’s obsession with Usman; however, some fans understand her desperate plea for love.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans had lots to say about Kimberly’s throwback photo

One fan commented, ” Girl, I know what it is to want love so badly that we accept crumbs. I hope you wake up and see that this man does not love you. He might like you, but he is not in love. Actions speak louder than words.”

Another fan commented, “You do not have to justify yourself to anyone. You showed such love and grace over the last year. If you are happy, if you feel love, that’s all that matters. What you feel in your heart should never have to be justified. Stay strong and be you.”

An additional fan commented, “Wish you all the best, the downside is that you went on TV and there’s always going to be people that run their mouth but guess what you grown do what you want girl.”

Despite all of the drama between the two, it seems that the two are still going strong, and no one can break Kimberly’s love for Usman.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus