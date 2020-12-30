90 Day Fiance: Azan Tefou flaunts sculpted abs on IG spree, no mention of Nicole Nafziger

90 Day Fiance alum Azan Tefou made a surprise comeback to social media after being quiet for months. The longtime fiance of Nicole Nafziger marked his return with sizzling gym photos of himself, looking more ripped than ever.

But still noticeably missing in his posts is his girlfriend Nicole. Azan has yet to share anything about the TLC star, not even a single mention on his latest updates. Is there trouble in paradise for the couple?

90 Day Fiance: Azan Tefou goes on IG spree after hiatus

Looks like Azan Tefou is ending 2020 with a bang. The 90 Day Fiance star turned up the heat with his latest gym photos, signaling the end of his social media hiatus.

Nicole Nafziger’s fiance has been sharing lots of updates on Instagram lately, which many find surprising. In the past, Azan rarely posts anything online. At one point, Nicole has been accused of running his IG page, pretending to be him.

But now, the 90 Day Fiance cast member has been actively posting on his account. Azan usually shares body positivity posts, inspiring everyone to go to the gym and live a healthy lifestyle.

Azan Tefou also likes to flaunt his six-pack abs and toned biceps. The Moroccan fiance of Nicole Nafziger is not one to shy away from showing off some skin, highlighting his sculpted body. He has been working hard to achieve his muscular body and clearly, it already paid off.

Azan still mum about Nicole Nafziger

Azan Tefou remains quiet about Nicole Nafziger. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After celeb has not shared anything about his fiancee. He doesn’t even mention her in any of his recent posts. This is a far cry from Nicole, who occasionally shares updates about their relationship.

Azan’s lack of update about Nicole got people thinking that he’s not that into her as much as she’s into him. For years, the mother of one has been the subject of mockery for her supposed one-sided love.

90 Day Fiance couple open to TLC return

However, the 90 Day Fiance veteran maintained that things are doing great between them. Nicole Nafziger also laughed at claims that she and Azan Tefou are faking their romance just to be on the show.

Although the two are currently not in any season or spinoff of 90 Day Fiance, Nicole said they’re open to returning again if they have something new to share with their fans.

Since their debut on the show in 2016, fans have been anticipating their wedding. By this time, it’s already long-overdue yet it’s still not happening anytime soon. Given the current COVID-19 situation, it might take a while before Nicole and Azan will be able to exchange their “I dos.”

