90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills opens up about biological father Burl ‘Dusty’ Dials — Here’s why he’s in prison

90 Day Fiance alum Avery Mills recently opened up about her biological father, Burl “Dusty” Dials, who is currently in prison. She also credited her husband, Omar Albakkour, with helping her reconnect with her bio-dad.

Teri Mills — Avery’s mom — had her when she was a teen. Burl was never really a part of Avery’s life. She grew up with her mom and Teri’s husband, Nate Mills – the man Avery considers her father.

Avery and Burl reconnect

Avery hadn’t had contact with Burl for years until they recently reconnected. She got candid about how Omar sparred her reconnecting with her biological father.

“When I met Omar, he asked about my dad, and I told him the story and why my biological father was in jail. He told me it doesn’t matter what he did. You need to go visit him.,” Avery expressed.

Avery then added, “Omar lost his father when he was only 6 months old, and he’s always wanted that relationship that he could never have with his father. So, he told me that my father’s here and I shouldn’t take advantage of that and that I need to go see him and create a stronger connection with him.”

The reconciliation has only happened via the phone. Avery also revealed on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off that Omar has spent an extensive amount of time talking to Burl on the phone. She is convinced that the three of them will continue to build a relationship via the phone until they can all have an in-person visit.

Avery is in America, but Omar is not. She gave fans an update in April, slamming reports that the couple had split. Avery explained that she stays in America most of the time for college and works in order to help Omar obtain his visa – which is a challenge since he is from Syria.

Why is Burl in prison?

According to In Touch, Burl is currently serving time in Belmont Correctional Institution in Ohio and he is not getting out anytime soon.

In April 2018, Avery’s bio-dad was arrested. He was charged with one count of second-degree felony burglary and one count of second-degree felony robbery.

Burl pleaded guilty in July 2018 and was sentenced to nearly five years in prison. He didn’t begin his stint until February 2019, which means he is only a short time into the sentence.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.