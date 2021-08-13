90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson talks current relationship with Jay Smith, why she quit reality TV

Former 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson is done with the TLC series and ex-husband Jay Smith. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson gave fans an update about her work, quitting reality TV, and her current relationship with ex-husband Jay Smith.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Ashley and Jay in Season 6. The then 31-year-old mother of two met 20-year-old Jay Smith while on holiday in Jamaica.

After connecting with Jay on social media, she returned to Jamaica six months later, and he proposed.

In Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, Jay moved to Pennsylvania to be with Ashley, and the couple eventually married in Las Vegas.

Their tumultuous marriage played out on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? she accused her husband of multiple affairs, including opening a Tinder account shortly after their wedding.

Earlier this year in March, US Magazine confirmed that Ashley finalized her divorce from Jay after three separate filings.

“I’m just happy and feel free,” she said. “It took a long time to get him to sign. This is a celebration. No sadness over here.”

Ashley Martson reveals why she quit 90 Day Fiance

During an Instagram Story Q&A, a fan praised Marston for leaving reality TV:

“I think it’s wonderful you choose happiness over money/fame. (By not going on tv).” to which the former 90 Day Fiance star responded:

“Thank you, happiness and peace are way more important than ‘Fame’ if that’s what you want to call it.”

When asked why she quit reality TV, Ashley responded cryptically: “It’s not for me! Thank you [heart emoji].”

Ashley Martson announced that she is quitting the TLC show in 2019 and has not returned since.

The former 90 Day fiance star has before complained about her image being used in with Discovery + content and added in the recent Instagram Story that her appearance on 90 Day Fiance content is “annoying.”

Ashley updates fans on her relationship with Jay

Despite their divorce, it appears that Jay and Ashley have maintained a business relationship. During the Instagram Q&A, she gave an update on her relationship with Jay.

Do you speak with Jay anymore? To which she responded, “Just about doing some charity for our community with our business. That’s all.”

Jay works at a tattoo shop he opened in York, Pennsylvania. While Ashley did not specify which business they run together but claimed ownership of the tattoo shop while having a social media spat with his current girlfriend.

It appears the former couple has come to a business agreement with the Jay Skinz Tattoo Shop in York, PA.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.