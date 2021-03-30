90 Day Fiance: Are Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova moving to Russia for good?

90 Day Fiance couple Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova with their son Alex. Pic credit: @koshimbetova/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Steven Frend and his wife, Olga Koshimbetova, are enjoying family time in Russia right now. The TLC couple brought along their son, Alex, on the trip, allowing him to explore his roots.

Steven’s return to Olga’s home country sparked speculations that they’re moving there for good. Many wonder what’s the real score between them as they appeared to be back on track with their marriage. Here’s what Steven has to say about these rumors.

90 Day Fiance: Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova enjoy Russia

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova returned to Russia for a much-needed family vacation. The 90 Day Fiance couple traveled there last week with their son, Alex, amid the ongoing pandemic.

The family of three seems to enjoy their time, as evident on their social media updates. Steven shared a glimpse of their fun moments, including one where they took Alex to get a haircut.

The 90 Day Fiance dad proudly showed off his well-behaved son getting a fresh trim. Steven said this is the first time that Alex had a haircut that’s not done by him.

Steven also thanked his wife for being the “best translator” while they’re in Russia. “I know you hate every bit of it but one day, I will be 110% fluent in the language,” he added, implying that he’s learning to speak Russian.

Are Steven and Olga moving to Russia?

It seems Steven Frend is more than happy to be in Olga Koshimbetova’s country once again. The 90 Day Fiance star said he finds it “awesome” when locals come up to him and excitedly talk to him in English.

“When they say From Russia with Love, it really is pure love here despite what you think you know about the country,” Steven gushed.

The 90 Day Fiance dad goes on to hint that something big is coming for him and Olga. Steven teased that they’re about to make a “huge life transition” soon, which is why they took the trip to Russia.

When asked whether they’re moving to the country for good, Steven’s answer was quite direct. “I wish. In a few short years, we want to buy a few apartments in the capital and rent them to people,” he revealed. “Spend a few summers living here but I couldn’t live here in the winter neither could Olga. The US winter spoiled her.”

90 Day Fiance star Steven Frend and his wife Olga Koshimbetova have no plans for another baby. Pic credit: @frendsteven/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple not planning on baby no. 2, hints at marriage status

Meanwhile, Steven Frend seemingly confirmed that he and Olga Koshimbetova managed to work on their marriage. The TLC star said, “We always remained married, never once filed divorce paper.”

The couple also revealed whether or not they’re planning on a second child soon. Both Steven and Olga agreed that baby number two is currently not in their plans.

Steven said there will be “no babies for many many years” while Olga maintained she’s “good with Alex.” Still, fans are still hoping that the couple will give Alex a sibling in the future.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.