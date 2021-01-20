90 Day Fiance: Anny Francisco confesses past romances with women – insists she’s not bisexual

90 Day Fiance star Anny Francisco confessed she’s been with women before, which shocked Robert Springs. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Anny Francisco dropped a bombshell revelation about her past. The wife of Robert Springs shared some intriguing details, particularly about her sexual orientation.

During her time on the show, Anny shocked viewers when she showed interest in women. This came as a surprise to her husband, who, at one point, admitted he’s uncomfortable with it.

90 Day Fiance: Anny Francisco shares shocking revelation about her past

On 90 Day Bares All, Robert Springs and Anny Francisco looked back at some of their unforgettable experiences on the show. The couple particularly remembered the time when they visited a strip club together.

In the episode, Robert took his wife to a strip club for her birthday. At the time, the father of six was wondering why Anny appeared happy to be in such a place.

Robert also got suspicious after Anny showed eagerness to get a lap dance from strippers. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star found it odd that his wife wanted sexy time with a fellow female.

Robert said he enjoyed the night out with Anny but instantly regretted it the next day when he realized his wife’s sexuality seemed questionable.

Anny says she’s not bisexual

Anny Francisco finally addressed the controversial strip club scene. The 90 Day Fiance celeb confessed that she is, somehow, interested in women. In fact, she’s been with “maybe three or four” ladies before.

However, she vehemently denied that she’s bisexual. “I just like different kinds of stuff,” Anny explained. “So I just like the booty, touching. You know a woman know how you feel because they feel the same. It’s fun.”

90 Day Fiance: Robert Springs accepts wife’s sexuality but not open to a threesome

Robert admitted that Anny’s interest in women somehow bothers him. The 90 Day Fiance cast member said he prefers to be with a family-oriented, one-man woman in his life.

“I’m in my 40s now, and I just want to be a loving husband, a good father,” Robert pointed out. “And I just want to have a fun, loving, household. I just don’t want the inner, old me to come out.”

The 90 Day Fiance celeb added that he’s not open to the idea of a “threesome.” However, Anny doesn’t seem convinced about it. She noted that her husband has “a lot of kids with different women,” and even suggested that he’s had threesomes before. .

“You think he don’t want to have a threesome?” Anny added. “Of course, he has. He don’t want to tell us.”

Stream the latest episodes of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+.