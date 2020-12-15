Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Anny Francisco says baby Brenda Aaliyah sleeps all night, looks like Robert


90 day fiance couple Anny and Robert
90 Day Fiance couple Robert and Andy welcomed their first child this year. Anny says that not only does baby Brenda Aaliyah sleep through the night, but she also looks like Robert. Pic credit: TLC

Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, have had a big year as they welcomed their first child together, Brenda Aaliyah, in July.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Since her birth, Robert and Anny have ensured her privacy by refusing to release pictures of her that would reveal her face.

And although the couple is proud of their little girl, they’ve refused to give in to the criticism they receive from nosy fans inquiring about why they would choose to do this.

Anny answers questions about baby Brenda Aaliyah

Although the couple isn’t comfortable sharing intimate photos of Brenda Aaliyah, it doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy talking about her.

Anny often talks about how blessed she and Robert are to have their little one.

And, in a recent Instagram Q&A, Anny answered some sweet questions about Brenda Aaliyah.

“Does your baby girl sleep all night?” asked one fan.

Anny responded that she does, indeed.

screenshot of a fan questioning if Robert and Anny's baby sleeps through the night.
Screenshot of a fan questioning if Robert and Anny’s baby sleeps through the night. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

Another fan inquired if Anny wanted another baby, she said that she was good with one child. She explained that she wanted to be able to provide the best life possible for Brenda Aaliyah, and that includes her education.

She says that she only wants to have children that she can properly provide for.

Another fan asked Anny who the baby resembles more, herself or Robert.

Anny lovingly revealed that Brenda Aaliyah looks more like Robert.

Screenshot of a fan questioning which parent Brenda Aaliyah more closely resembles.
Screenshot of a fan questioning which parent Brenda Aaliyah more closely resembles. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

Anny and Robert received criticism for not revealing baby Brenda Aaliyah’s face

After Anny and Robert hadn’t revealed Brenda Aaliyah’s face, despite making several posts about the infant, Anny clapped back.

She posted to her Instagram stories saying that she had received many negative comments about her daughter.

Anny clarified, “I’m not interested for attention neither for money. As a mother my job is to protect her as much I can.”

She went on to explain that the baby has no deformities or defects, but that they weren’t ready to reveal her face to the world.

Anny and Robert may not be ready to share all of baby Brenda Aaliyah with the world, but at least fans have the opportunity to ask their questions.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments