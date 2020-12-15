Anny Francisco says baby Brenda Aaliyah sleeps all night, looks like Robert

Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, have had a big year as they welcomed their first child together, Brenda Aaliyah, in July.

Since her birth, Robert and Anny have ensured her privacy by refusing to release pictures of her that would reveal her face.

And although the couple is proud of their little girl, they’ve refused to give in to the criticism they receive from nosy fans inquiring about why they would choose to do this.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Anny answers questions about baby Brenda Aaliyah

Although the couple isn’t comfortable sharing intimate photos of Brenda Aaliyah, it doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy talking about her.

Anny often talks about how blessed she and Robert are to have their little one.

And, in a recent Instagram Q&A, Anny answered some sweet questions about Brenda Aaliyah.

“Does your baby girl sleep all night?” asked one fan.

Read More 90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ash has already visited Avery twice in America

Anny responded that she does, indeed.

Another fan inquired if Anny wanted another baby, she said that she was good with one child. She explained that she wanted to be able to provide the best life possible for Brenda Aaliyah, and that includes her education.

She says that she only wants to have children that she can properly provide for.

Another fan asked Anny who the baby resembles more, herself or Robert.

Anny lovingly revealed that Brenda Aaliyah looks more like Robert.

Anny and Robert received criticism for not revealing baby Brenda Aaliyah’s face

After Anny and Robert hadn’t revealed Brenda Aaliyah’s face, despite making several posts about the infant, Anny clapped back.

She posted to her Instagram stories saying that she had received many negative comments about her daughter.

Anny clarified, “I’m not interested for attention neither for money. As a mother my job is to protect her as much I can.”

She went on to explain that the baby has no deformities or defects, but that they weren’t ready to reveal her face to the world.

Anny and Robert may not be ready to share all of baby Brenda Aaliyah with the world, but at least fans have the opportunity to ask their questions.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.