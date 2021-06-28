90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem shows off results of weight loss surgery — How much did she really lose?

Angela Deem has lost a significant amount of weight Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s weight loss journey has been a huge part of this latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and while the 55-year-old meemaw is looking better than she ever has, many want to know just how much weight she’s lost.

And while the exact number still isn’t known, a recent share from an official 90 Day Fiance account gave us a good idea of how huge of a kickstart she got through surgery and even gave us an up-close look at her after body.

Angela Deem has been on a weight-loss mission

90 Day Fiance fans who aren’t completely over Angela Deem yet have been watching her shrink literally in front of our eyes. Each week that we tune in, she seemingly gets smaller and in real-time, we know she’s even smaller yet.

But this journey hasn’t been an easy one for the reality star, who had weight loss surgery and a breast reduction all at the same time and then continued to get work done, having an apparent facelift and even lip injections.

Angela’s makeover has been extreme. In fact, she’s downright unrecognizable in the photo below.

Here’s how much weight Angela Deem lost in the first 5 weeks

The official 90 Day Fiance TikTok account shared a new video of Angela Deem. In it, she’s showing off her weight loss, telling viewers that she managed to drop 40 pounds in the first five weeks.

With her bare belly showing, Angela turns and poses in the mirror, checking out her much slimmer figure. “Here comes sexy meemaw,” she tells the camera after pulling on a bright pink hoodie.

Based on what we saw in the video, it’s clear that Angela has lost even more weight than that. After all, this was just a 5-week update and now, it’s been months since the 90 Day Fiance star’s surgery took place.

At this point, Angela has lost closer to 100 pounds since having her first surgery and she is looking very slim, as you can see in this other TikTok video where she dances along to a Sia song with her granddaughter.

One person who doesn’t seem to be a fan of Angela Deem’s extreme weight loss would be her husband Michael Ilesanmi. He begged Angela not to have the work done, worried about finances and her well-being.

Now, he’s been blasted by Angela for not being supportive and she’s even threatened to divorce him. Only time will tell if she stays with her Nigerian husband or if the two do end up calling it quits.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.