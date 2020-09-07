90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem shocked at Nigerian wedding vows — Will she amend promise to obey Michael?

Angela Deem and her fiance, Michael Ilesanmi, have had a rocky time leading up to their wedding, but now they’re in the final stretch

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the couple has given fans quite a bit to talk about on social media.

Viewers had been bashing Angela for her treatment of her fiance, with some even calling her abusive.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And most recently they came at the 54-year-old again due to her constant anger and threats to call off the wedding.

During a previous episode, she was in true form after a night out for her and Michael’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

Michael’s friends took the couple to a strip club, but when the Nigerian native dared to glance at one of the strippers Angela flipped out!

Not only did she storm out of the club cursing and screaming, but she once again threatened to call off the wedding.

Angela is surprised by wedding vows

As we all know by now, they were just empty threats and the couple soon made up.

It’s something that happens every time they have an argument.

By the next episode, Michael and Angela had hashed out their issues. At least for now.

Not only was the wedding back on, but we actually got a glimpse of the 90 Day Fiance cast members finally tying the knot.

We’ve now seen a tiny part of the couple’s wedding, and things have been going smooth so far. But there’s a glitch.

Something might cause Angela to change her mind about going through with the wedding.

In the clip, we see the couple reciting their vows, but when the officiating minister brings up the part about loving and obeying, Angela freezes.

Will she actually agree to obey her husband?

Angela has issues

If you’ve seen previous episodes of the show, you know that Angela has no plans to obey Michael.

Recently, she stormed out of a dinner with this family when they brought up the topic of her being submissive to her future husband.

In Nigerian culture, it’s normal for the man to be the head of the household.

Angela, who has been the head of her own household in America, has vehemently expressed that they would run their household 50/50.

The conversation with Michael’s family angered the Hazelhurst native and caused a major blowup between them.

Not only did she curse him out for not telling his family that she would not be a submissive wife, but she also told him “you’ll get your a** whooped again.”

Angela’s behavior has angered many fans, but despite the backlash, the couple is going on with their Nigerian wedding.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.