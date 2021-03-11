Amira opened up about how lonely she felt while quarantining in Serbia. Pic credit: TLC

Amira opened up on Instagram about how she felt about her time in Serbia, and it wasn’t all good. She said it was one of the biggest challenges she has ever faced.

She was candid about how her time there was filmed, what she did to keep herself occupied, and the people that helped her through the difficult time.

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé we saw Amira make the final decision to try and quarantine in Serbia for two weeks before potentially coming to America to start the 90 Days with Andrew.

She explained the challenges she felt in Serbia

Amira said the number one thing that affected her during quarantine was fighting loneliness.

The time between when she was detained in Mexico and when she left for Serbia was very short, so she was still coming off that traumatizing experience.

Since she was alone in quarantine, there was the added challenge of filming, which she had to do all by herself aside from her arrival in Serbia.

Amira also described how everything was closed due to COVID-19, so there was nothing to do, especially considering that cases were very high at the time and there were riots happening in Serbia.

The factors of isolation, fear of the virus, and recovery from her Mexico disaster all contributed to Amira’s feelings of loneliness in Serbia.

The unknown of whether or not she would be accepted at the American border was also a major concern since they were doing the same plan as the one that failed in Mexico.

She talked about what and who got her through the 15 days

Amira told followers that she is a sensitive person, but that she has “an amazing support system.”

From what she has said on 90 Day Fiance, we know that she is very close to her Dad and is an only child. However, we don’t know yet how much he was there for her during quarantine since he said he would stop talking to her if she went through with it.

She did not make any direct mention of Andrew or if he was supportive towards her during quarantine, most likely because she has a non-disclosure agreement with TLC not to give away certain information about what happens on the show.

Amira also divulged that she does not drink at all, taking one quarantine pastime off the list.

Setting up a routine is what Amira said got her through the time the most. She also said the girl at the reception desk in her hotel was really nice and helped her through her stay.

This week we will see for ourselves how Amira does in quarantine as the couples move closer to the altar.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.