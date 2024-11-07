90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins pregnant, says estranged husband Paul Staehle

The pregnancy rumors have recommenced.

90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle has already claimed that his estranged wife, Karine Martins, is expecting a baby with another man, and now, he’s alleging the same story again.

This time, Paul provided explicit details about Karine’s pregnancy and her baby daddy.

Per DMs obtained by 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty on Instagram, Paul claims that Brazilian native Karine is expecting a baby with a 50-year-old man.

Paul told Shabooty that he and Karine are still, in fact, husband and wife, but she has a new boyfriend who is the father of her child.

According to Paul, Karine’s new boyfriend doesn’t want her filming or using social media, and she is “having some problems with immigration.”

Paul Staehle claims Karine Martins is relaying pregnancy information to him

Paul claimed that Karine would “give him any new content she has,” and he’d relay it by posting it online.

Paul said that Karine had an IUD (an intrauterine device used as a form of birth control), but her boyfriend talked her into having it removed.

Coincidentally, Karine got pregnant “immediately” after having the IUD taken out.

Per Paul, Karine met her new boyfriend this year. He’s reportedly 50 years old and told her he “really wanted a baby.”

For his part, Paul says he’s “still mentally absorbing” all of this information.

Paul told his Instagram followers Karine was pregnant earlier this year

It’s unclear whether this is a new pregnancy or the one Paul reported in March of this year.

At that time, Paul said that Karine was expecting a baby with a man named Michael and that he found out after Karine forwarded him DMs between herself and Michael.

Despite what Paul alleged, Karine shot down the rumors, denying that she was pregnant and implying that Paul hacked into her Facebook account to post the messages.

So, is Paul telling the truth, or is this another bizarre plot twist in his and Karine’s estranged relationship?

Karine hasn’t indicated that she’s expecting baby number three

Looking at Karine’s Instagram activity, it’s unclear if she is pregnant with her third child.

In recent weeks, Karine has shown off the results of her hard work in the gym.

In an Instagram post dated October 17, Karine posed inside a gym locker room, clad in her workout gear.

Karine looked thinner and more fit than ever in the selfie, which she captioned “Dedicated.”

It’s possible that Karine is still very early into her pregnancy and hasn’t shared the news publicly yet.

Conversely, it’s also possible that Paul’s story is untrue and that Karine will soon share her version of events.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.