Karine Martins talks about birth control, reveals if she’s pregnant

Former 90 Day Fiance franchise alum Karine Martins has been in the spotlight recently for several reasons and it has apparently caused some speculation that Karine wanted to put to bed.

Karine and her now-estranged husband Paul Staehle had their children taken from their custody earlier this year following a string of domestic issues between the two.

Karine and Paul have two children, Pierre and Ethan, and Karine is only allowed to see them for a few hours each week.

In another area of Karine’s life, she recently stepped out with a new man who happens to be a The Bachelorette alum with a track record of dating other reality TV stars.

This is the first time Karine has openly been involved with anyone since becoming estranged from Paul.

With so much of her personal life in the public eye, Karine was apparently getting enough backlash and speculation about possibly being pregnant that she addressed the notion with a video.

Karine Martins talks about pregnancy and birth control

In an Instagram Story video, Karine opened up to 90 Day viewers with a pointed address.

She began by asking how her fans were and wishing them a happy Thursday before saying, “So I just want to say that I’m not pregnant.”

Karine continued, “I have the IUD. I cannot, I can not have a babes. So I hope you have an amazing day, it is what is it.”

Karine Martins’ English has improved since being on 90 Day Fiance

When 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Karine when she and Paul met for the first time in person during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, Karine was living in a rural part of the Amazon.

She could not speak any English and Paul could not speak any Portuguese. They relied on a translator app and there were many miscommunications that arose because of it.

Karine continued to speak very little English when they were on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days and Season 1 of The Other Way.

When Karine and Paul moved to America on Happily Ever After? Karine still did not speak English, although she knew a few more words.

These days, as proven by her pregnancy and birth control announcement video, her English has greatly improved, and she seems to be able to communicate well now.

