Karine Martins pregnant, planning a wedding per estranged husband Paul Staehle

The plot has thickened in Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ bizarre relationship.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alums are still legally married but currently estranged and seemingly staying in contact.

According to Paul, his wife has found another man she wants to start a family with and spend the rest of her life.

Paul shared a couple of screenshots of some Facebook Messenger DMs this week, claiming they were from Karine.

In the messages, Karine seemingly chatted with a man named Michael, who Paul says is her soon-to-be fiance.

It appeared that Karine told Michael in the DM that she was pregnant with his baby, to which he replied, “No way!!!!!! Really???”

“Yes. We will be a family,” read the response, allegedly from Karine.

Paul Staehle claims Karine Martins forwarded him DMs she sent to her future fiance announcing her pregnancy

When Michael asked Karine whether she did a pregnancy test, she answered “Yes,” and told him she wanted to move into his house.

Paul claims that Karine sent him messages on Instagram about her pregnancy and upcoming wedding. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Michael obliged, telling her, “OK babe,” before Karine dropped another bombshell.

“I want to get married,” she wrote.

Again, Michael obliged, responding, “OK babe.”

In the captions of the screenshots, Paul alleged that Karine sent him the messages and he sent well wishes their way.

“Karine sent me these messages between her and her boyfriend about their new pregnancy,” Paul wrote. “I wish them the best.”

Although Paul seemed happy to share that his estranged wife is pregnant, Karine contended that no such thing was true.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine denies Paul’s allegations

Taking to her Instagram Story, Karine contested Paul’s claims and told her followers, “My Facebook was hacked by my ex-husband, I am not pregnant.”

“He posted these things on my Facebook,” Karine continued. “Here we can see how dangerous this man is but no one believes me.”

To prove her point, Karine included a screenshot of a login alert from Facebook, notifying her of an “unusual login” from a device she doesn’t typically use.

Paul and Karine’s peculiar interactions

Earlier this year, a post was made from Karine’s Instagram Story, declaring that she was pregnant and her baby daddy was a man named Michael Rome Scoccola – interestingly, the same man in the Facebook Messenger chat.

Paul posted information in another Instagram Story, insinuating that Karine was using Michael to obtain intel from him since he was a “mental health professional” working for Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky and overseeing their sons Ethan and Pierre’s wellbeing.

Adding to the bizarre behavior between these two, Karine showed off what appeared to be a baby bump back in September 2023.

At the time, Paul was reportedly missing in Brazil — which was later debunked — and while asking for prayers and help to find her estranged husband, Karine also cradled her midsection, posing as if she were pregnant.

So, now the question we can’t help but ask is… Who do you believe, Paul or Karine?

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.