90 Day Fiance alum Jon Walters shows off impressive 24-lb weight loss

Former 90 Day Fiance star Jon Walters looks slimmer and trimmer than ever.

The English native has been working quietly behind the scenes to transform his physique, and his hard work has certainly paid off.

Taking to social media this week, Jon showed off before-and-after photos of his results.

In a Facebook post, Jon shared three “before” photos below three “after” photos, and in the caption, he shared just how much weight he’s dropped.

In the “before” photos, Jon weighed 247.5 pounds, and in his “after” pics, Jon was down to 223.5 pounds, for an impressive loss of 24 pounds.

Despite looking the best he has in a while, Jon expressed a heartbreaking truth in the caption of his Facebook post.

Jon Walters has almost reached his pre-marriage weight

“Honestly I’m still fu**ing disgusted with how I looked then and how I still look now,” Jon wrote on Facebook.

Jon has dropped 24 pounds and is halfway to his “pre-marriage” weight. Pic credit: Jon J. Walters/Facebook

“But I’m half way to pre marriage weight and will be deleting this photo tomorrow before the gossip blogs can talk s**t about me,” Jon added to his caption.

Jon has been documenting his weight-loss efforts

Judging by his Instagram activity, Jon has been hitting the gym for at least the last two months.

In an Instagram post dated May 30, Jon filmed himself, standing in front of the free weights at the gym.

The song The Sound of Silence by Simon and Garfunkel is played in the background of the black-and-white video.

On June 24, Jon posted another gym video, showing himself lifting weights in another black-and-white Reel this time.

The Process of Rebuilding by Feyth M. played in the background, and his accompanying caption read, “You may not believe it But I don’t believe in miracles anymore.”

Jon has been tracking his weight-loss efforts on the subscriber-based site www.direct.me, where he writes, “If your are also trying to 10k steps , closing rings, and rebuild your body and mind Join my weightloss channel and community we can support eachother, members can message me 247 and I’ll always reply.”

Is Jon training to become a boxer?

In his Instagram Story, Jon also teased that he may take his fitness goals to the next level by competing in a boxing match.

The British former reality TV star noted that his favorite bare-knuckle boxing company, BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle, began following him.

Jon may start training for a boxing match. Pic credit: @jonjwalters2.0/Instagram

In a poll at the bottom of his Story, Jon asked his followers, “If I was to fight would you watch?”

According to the poll, 61 percent of his fans and followers would be interested in watching Jon take the ring … so keep your eyes peeled, because Jon may be adding boxer to his resume soon.

