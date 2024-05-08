90 Day Fiance couple Rachel and Jon Walters officially split: ‘We’ve grown too far apart’

After six years in a long-distance marriage, Rachel Bear and Jon Walters have called it quits.

The 90 Day Fiance alums debuted their storyline in Season 2 of Before the 90 Days and chronicled how tough a long-distance relationship can be.

Although Jon and Rachel wed in his native England in 2018, they’ve been living oceans apart while they’ve waited for word on Jon’s visa approval.

But after years of living as husband and wife across The Pond, Jon and Rachel have decided that a long-distance marriage was just too much to bear.

Jon announced the disheartening news on Facebook on Tuesday, telling his followers that “It’s over” between himself and his wife, Rachel.

“I will not be joining Rachel and the girls in the USA,” Jon wrote. “The future we wanted for so long isn’t the future we will have.”

Jon Walters calls his and Rachel Bear’s situation ‘hopeless’

Jon explained that although he and Rachel knew a long-distance marriage would be tough, their hope never waned until “things got tough.”

“Our situation is hopeless and I don’t know what the next chapter in our life will look like,” Jon added.

Jon and Rachel have decided to go their separate ways. Pic credit: Jon J Walters/Facebook

Jon noted that he’s never taken his titles of husband and father for granted, although he’s been far from the dad and spouse he’s wanted to be.

The London native added that he and Rachel need time and space to wrap their heads around their situation to figure out what happens next.

“I don’t know what else to say other than thank you for all the support over the years and being here every step of the way,” Jon concluded his post.

For her part, Rachel took to her Instagram feed to share the same news.

Rachel opted to express her emotions in a text video, beginning by saying that it “absolutely pains” her to announce her and Jon’s separation.

Admittedly, Rachel told her followers that long-distance relationships are “brutal” on couples, and they fought hard for seven years to keep theirs alive.

But so much consecutive time apart eventually took its toll on their marriage.

“We have, unfortunately, grown too far apart,” Rachel wrote. “The decision has been made, on our end, to not continue. The visa journey is sadly over.”

Rachel then asked for privacy as she and Jon adjust to their “new reality.”

Jon and Rachel’s long-distance love story ended on an unhappy note

Jon and Rachel’s international love story was a unique one. The former couple met on a karaoke app while singing duets.

At the time, Rachel was pregnant with another man’s baby — her now-7-year-old daughter, Lucy — but Jon stepped up as a father to Lucy, who joined Rachel on her first trip to meet Jon in person in England while she was just a baby.

The couple tied the knot in England, as we watched during Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but sadly were separated by more than 4,000 miles once Rachel returned to the U.S.

And now, after countless visa delays and years apart, Jon and Rachel’s love story has come to an end.

