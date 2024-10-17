90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson undergoes plastic surgery: ‘I feel and look amazing’

Ashley Martson looks and feels like a new woman.

The former 90 Day Fiance star recently went under the knife for a little nip and tuck, and she’s thrilled with the results.

The 38-year-old mom of two decided to swap out her breast implants for smaller ones and had liposuction on her arms.

Ashley chose double board-certified Frisco, Texas-based plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Najera, AKA Dr. Dallas, to perform her multifaceted surgery.

Dr. Dallas performed a breast lift and silicone breast implant exchange to achieve Ashley’s new look and removed some fat from her arms to contour and reshape them.

In Touch obtained before-and-after photos of Ashley’s procedures, which show a subtle but noticeable difference in her arms and chest.

An insider told the publication that the former reality TV star underwent the procedures as a “gift” to herself.

A source also told the outlet that Ashley decided on surgery because she is approaching 40 years old and doesn’t want any more children.

Ashley’s surgeon calls her an ‘inspiration’

Earlier this month, Ashley Martson shared a post on Instagram featuring photos of herself before going under the knife, as originally shared by Daily Mail UK.

Then, Ashley’s surgeon, Dr. Dallas, posted a screenshot of In Touch’s article featuring a photo of Ashley.

In the caption, Dr. Dallas thanked In Touch for featuring his work and complimented Ashley.

“[Ashley] you are an inspiration and your strength and resilience are truly admirable,” he wrote.

Ashley gushes over her surgeon’s work

Ashley raved about Dr. Dallas’ work and his surgical team.

“Thank you so much to @real.drdallas and his team!” the Martson Hair Studio owner wrote on social media.

“This was the easiest surgery with almost no down time 🙌 Thank you again for your caring, compassion and dedication to hard work!” Ashley continued.

“I feel and look amazing thanks to you ❤️ 10/10 recommend! Can’t wait to visit for my post op, Texas is one of my new favorite spots!” she added.

Ashley told Dr. Dallas her surgery was the “easiest,” and that she feels and looks “amazing.” Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

What did Ashley’s surgery entail?

Ashley noted that she had almost no downtime following her surgery. However, per Dr. Dallas’ website, a breast revision requires four to six weeks of recovery time.

In addition to a weeks-long recovery period, the surgery costs a pretty penny—anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000, depending on the patient’s needs and goals.

As far as her arms are concerned, Ashley’s liposuction surgery requires one week out of work.

Another two- to three-week break from strenuous activity is required, and the swelling lasts an additional three months.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.