Ashley Martson says she uses 90 Day Fiance for ‘free publicity’

Ashley Martson doesn’t exactly have fond memories of her time on 90 Day Fiance, but she sure is capitalizing on it every chance she gets.

TLC’s cameras followed Ashley and her ex-husband, Jay Smith, during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

Their up-and-down marriage continued to play out during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and it looked like the two were back on good terms after reconciling.

However, Ashley and Jay’s rocky relationship ended after the Pennsylvania native discovered that her Jamaican husband was cheating on her, reportedly with multiple women.

Following her appearance on reality TV, Ashley made it clear that it wasn’t something she enjoyed.

During an Instagram Story Q&A, Ashley told her followers about choosing happiness over fame, “Thank you, happiness and peace are way more important than ‘Fame’ if that’s what you want to call it.”

Then, when she was asked why she quit reality TV, Ashley responded, “It’s not for me! Thank you.”

Although her time on 90 Day Fiance has officially come to an end, Ashley still uses 90 Day Fiance hashtags in many of her Instagram posts. In the comments section of a recent post, Ashley was asked about it by one of her followers.

“I love you been following you and support you 100% but why do you always have to add 90 day fiance after your post,” the fan asked.

Ashley wasn’t shy and admitted in her response, “I use them for free publicity for my salon! Gotta use them to try and make up for the little amount they paid me 😂 if I hashtag them my post are seen by a lot more people.”

Ashley explained why she continues to use 90 Day Fiance in her hashtags on social media. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

“It’s an algorithm thing (not sure how it all works my agent does) I’m all about money lol,” the blonde beauty added.

Several of Ashley’s fans responded to her comment, praising her efforts.

“I don’t blame you whatsoever!” wrote another fan. “Gotta reap any remaining benefit owed to you.”

“Of course!” Ashley replied. “I have three kiddos heading to college soon 😂”

Ashley continued to explain herself in the comments. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

In 2020, Ashley continued to share her thoughts about appearing on the small screen in an Instagram post. Along with a screenshot of herself during the taping for a Tell All, Ashley wrote in the caption, “Tv shows are weird.”

Ashley is focused on growing her career as a salon owner since leaving reality TV behind

Since leaving the world of reality TV behind her, Ashley has opened her salon, Martson Hair Company, where she’s found much success. The luxury salon, located in York, Pennsylvania, offers its clients hair cuts and color, extensions, facials, waxing services, makeup application, and more, and has received stellar reviews online.

Martson Hair Company is also nominated for the 2023 Best of York & Hanover Community’s Choice Awards.

The salon was burglarized earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics reported, when two men broke in during the middle of the night, stealing over $30,000 worth of products, including a handgun kept in a safe.

Ashley shared earlier this week that one of the burglars was recently arrested after being charged with shooting one man to death and injuring another.

