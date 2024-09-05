90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson to undergo breast augmentation

Ashley Martson is looking to upgrade her appearance.

The 90 Day Fiance alum has scheduled a little nip and tuck as a “gift” to herself.

The 38-year-old will reportedly be having a breast lift with silicone breast implant exchange as well as liposuction on her arms.

Sources told the outlet that Ashley opted to have her breasts redone now that she is finished having children.

“Ashley felt like the plastic surgery would be a nice gift to herself,” added an insider.

The newly engaged mom of two will be traveling to Frisco, Texas, for her surgery.

Ashley will be in Dr. Dallas’ hands for her surgery

Ashley has chosen board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Najera, AKA Dr. Dallas, to perform the work.

She posted an Instagram Story to share a screenshot of In Touch’s article, which she set to Feeling Good by Michael Buble.

Ashley tagged Dr. Dallas in the photo.

Ashley shared In Touch’s article on her upcoming plastic surgery. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Further proving that Ashley is going through with her procedures, Dr. Dallas himself reposted her Instagram Story to his own.

He captioned his post, “We’re ready!!”

Ashley’s surgeon shared In Touch’s article, too. Pic credit: @realdrdallas/Instagram

What will Ashley’s surgery entail?

Breast revision surgery is typically chosen when a patient is dissatisfied with the condition of their current breast implants.

Revision surgery costs between $5,000 and $10,000.

The surgery takes one to two hours and is done in an outpatient setting.

The recovery time is four to six weeks, and Ashley would follow up with Dr. Dallas five to nine days post-op.

Her other procedure, liposuction, is an option for patients looking to remove fat pockets that won’t disappear despite diet and exercise.

A cannula is inserted through the skin, removing fat cells. Fat removal can range from several ounces to a few pounds.

The procedure takes one to five hours and is also performed as an outpatient procedure.

The recovery time is one week with a two-week post-op follow-up appointment.

Ashley has previously had plastic surgery

This won’t be Ashley’s first time going under the knife.

As Monsters and Critics reported in 2021, the former TLC star shared before-and-after photos of her previous procedure, consisting of contour liposuction on her back, side, and stomach.

Before that, she underwent a breast augmentation.

In 2019, Ashley opted for non-invasive procedures when she had fillers and Botox injected into her face.

Ashley told Radar of her procedures, “I chose to get Botox because I was starting to get wrinkles. I want to preserve my youth.”

At the time, she also noted that she would likely opt for more surgery in the future.

“I am open to more surgery in the future,” she shared. “I care about my physical appearance and will do what I can to maintain it.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.