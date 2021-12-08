90 Day Fiance alum Ash Naeck shows off girlfriend in latest post and opens up about being happy

90 Day Fiance alum Ash Naeck reveals why he feels he and his current girlfriend have a successful relationship. Pic credit: @themindbodycoach/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Ash Naeck showed off his girlfriend and opened up about why feels that they are such a good match.

Viewers who watched 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 will remember that Ash identifies as a relationship coach.

So it’s no surprise that he used his career and gave advice about relationships when showing off his girlfriend in his latest post.

He uploaded a series of pictures of him and his girlfriend enjoying a nature walk on Instagram. In each picture, they’re doing a different silly face.

He also posted pictures of them kissing and video footage of them enjoying each other’s company.

Ash Naeck reveals one of his favorite traits in his girlfriend

In the post’s caption, he revealed why he feels his relationship with his girlfriend works so well.

“It will no doubt come as no surprise that playful couples are often happy couples,” he started off his caption.

He continued, “couples who brings fun and playfulness to the union tends to experience heightened emotional positivity, are happier, are better at communicating, are more accepting of each other, resolves conflicts quicker and more effectively and feel safer and closer to each other.”

He then shared that he feels his relationship has plenty of fun in it and what that means for him.

“what does fun in a relationship bring to you?” He inquired. “To me it brings a sense of vulnerability, security, freedom and lots of laughter which is the kryptonite of my soul.”

One fan noticed that Ash seems happy in his relationship and Ash certainly didn’t disagree.

“Sooo good to see you happy Ash!!!” They exclaimed.

He replied, “Katelyn 🙂super kind of you thank you?”

Ash on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days

90 Day Fiance fans met Ash when he was on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4.

At the time, the Australian was exploring a relationship with American Avery Warner. They both were previously married and had kids from those relationships.

The two had a tumultuous relationship and often didn’t see things eye-to-eye. Avery didn’t love how he approached his job as a relationship coach. He had an extremely traditional outlook on gender roles and often would text with his female clients, telling them he was single.

When Avery traveled to Melbourne, she witnessed his flop of a work presentation and met his ex-wife. His ex-wife, Sian, expressed she wasn’t ok with Ash potentially moving to the United States due to him being the father of her kid. Meanwhile, Ash had told her that Sian would’ve been fine with him moving.

After being fed up with all the lying, Avery and Ash split up for good.

Fortunately for Ash, it looks like he’s happy and having fun in his new relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.