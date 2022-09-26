90 Day Fiance: Alina Shaimardanova in gray dress shows off her digital art skills

Alina Shaimardanova revealed her digital art skills. Pic credit: @alina.otherway/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Alina Shaimardanova showed fans her digital art skills and introduced a piece while wearing a flattering gray dress.

The 21-year-old Russian beauty first shared a picture where she posed delicately with a slight smirk on her face. Her long brunette hair cascaded down both shoulders, and she wore a modest gray sleeveless dress paired with earrings.

The second and last slide of the post showcased Alina’s digital artwork. The image was of a desk in a room at night. The color scheme was primarily blue and pink with some orange, purple, and teal accents.

The room she depicted had the desk in front of a window with the shade half drawn as white bulb lights hung across the top of the room. Books were on the shelf, a hanging plant was present, and a note that said “Love you” was on a memo board.

In her caption, Alina wrote, “Swipe to see the illustration that I did today following the tutorial.”

90 Day Fiance viewers met Alina when she was on Season 3 of The Other Way with her now-husband, Utah Mormon Steven Johnston.

Alina Shaimardanova is still going strong with Steven Johnsonston

In late July, Steven gave 90 Day fans an update on his relationship with Alina.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He shared a smiling picture of the two of them in front of a beautiful nature backdrop and captioned it, “I love Alina she is the pearl of my life.”

The pair was also pictured around that same time enjoying travel and the sights in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Steven and Alina have their own YouTube channel where they let fans know what’s going on in their lives. They are living in Turkey together.

Steven Johnston was mired in controversy on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Steven was called out as a hypocrite while on The Other Way after he was meant to marry Alina when they met up in Turkey.

Steven broke his vow of chastity but expected Alina to hold up hers after he hooked up with several different women while Alina thought they were exclusive.

Furthermore, after they were married, it was revealed at the Tell All that Steven had inappropriate sexual conversations with nine different women.

He apologized to Alina, and she forgave him even after Steven’s ex-girlfriend joined the stage to corroborate his transgressions and deviant behavior.

At the Tell All, Steven even doubled down and said he had strong sexual urges and wanted to have a threesome with Alina.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.