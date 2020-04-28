7 Little Johnstons exclusive: Amber and Trent discuss modifying the house

7 Little Johnstons is back with an all-new episode this week. Amber and Trent discuss modifying their home and what it will take to do it.

The Johnstons have been vocal about raising their children in an average-sized world. They want them to learn to adapt to their surroundings because things weren’t built for little people.

There have been no modifications to the house this far, but now, it may be time.

Amber and Trent talk about modifying their home

While in the kitchen, Amber and Trent Johnston are talking about what they will need to do to modify their home. All of the appliances and countertops are built for average-sized people.

Getting rid of the stools in the house will be beneficial to Amber Johnston because it will help alleviate the pain in her back. Stepping up and down all of the time isn’t easy, and it is one of the points she makes to Trent.

There was some pushback from Trent in the exclusive 7 Little Johnstons clip. He brought up their motto about living in an average-sized world.

Amber’s point was that they have raised kids without modifications, and now, it is time to plan for their future.

It looks like 29.5 inches is the sweet spot for the countertops. Not all of the rooms in the home will be modified though.

The bathroom counters will remain the same, but the kitchen needs to be more user-friendly.

The Johnston kids are all teenagers

At this point, the Johnston kids are all in a position where they know how to adapt.

Jonah, Anna, and Elizabeth are all old enough to understand. They will be off doing their own things in the years to come. Alex and Emma are still on the younger side of the teen years, but they have been raised in a non-modified world.

Both Amber and Trent Johnston are no-nonsense parents. They have strict rules and expectations, which is likely why their children have flourished.

Sharing their lives with the public and being on reality television can’t be easy, but they have no regrets.

Watching the children grow up on the small screen has been a highlight for many TLC viewers.

Amber and Trent Johnston have always kept it real and taught their children right from wrong. There have been plenty of teachable moments on the show, including Anna’s bad decisions.

As the rest of the season unfolds, The Johnstons will continue to bring fun and real moments to the network.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.