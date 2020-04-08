7 Little Johnstons: Which kids are biological and who is adopted?

The 7 Little Johnstons have been a part of the TLC family for years. Amber and Trent have five kids and run a tight ship.

Each season, viewers wonder which kids are biologically Amber and Trent’s and which children they adopted. The 7 Little Johnstons are one big family, and even though three of the five kids are adopted, the parents treat them all the same.

Which members of the Johnston family are the biological children?

Amber and Trent Johnston have talked a lot about their two biological children. Jonah and Elizabeth are the two children birthed by their mom.

Jonah Johnston celebrated his 20th birthday back in December and was the first of the 7 Little Johnstons kids. He has been working through college on the show, and his high school graduation was chronicled last season.

Elizabeth Johnston just reached adulthood in this past December. She turned 18 and is working on building a career in art for herself. Elizabeth has featured her relationships on 7 Little Johnstons, which have included some heartbreak as well. Last week, viewers met her new boyfriend, Brice.

Which members of the Johnston family are adopted?

The adoptions have been discussed at length on several seasons of 7 Little Johnstons. Anna, Emma, and Alex are the three adopted children in the family.

Last week, Amber and Trent reflected on their adoption of Anna Johnston. She was born in Russia and was already a toddler when they went to get her. Some of their home footage was shared with 7 Little Johnstons viewers.

Anna has been a handful for Amber and Trent. So far, they have had to come down harder on her than any of the other children. She is 19 currently and will be celebrating her 20th birthday in May.

Emma Johnston was adopted as well. She turned 14 back in November and is just now getting interested in boys and dating. Emma has been cheerleading for a while now.

So far, Emma has been a good kid for Amber and Trent. The Johnstons adopted her from China when she was five, with this year marking her 10th anniversary with the family.

Alex is the only adopted boy in the Johnston family. He was adopted as the fourth child, with Emma following behind him, making their family complete.

Alex is 14 and will be turning 15 this year. His adoption was from South Korea, something that was vastly different from what Trent and Amber had experienced with Anna.

Three of the five Johnston kids are adopted, but that hasn’t changed the way Amber and Trent parent them. Some kids are more challenging than others, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.