7 Little Johnstons exclusive: Elizabeth Johnston talks about her boyfriend Brice

7 Little Johnstons is back tomorrow night for a brand new season. Last time we saw the Johnston family, things were tough for some of the kids, but this time around, it looks like there are plenty of things to celebrate.

Elizabeth Johnston has been open about her love life. Viewers have seen her ups and downs when it comes to dating. This season on 7 Little Johnstons, fans will watch as she opens up about her relationship and it looks like her feelings are mutual.

Who is Elizabeth Johnston dating?

In the exclusive clip from tomorrow’s 7 Little Johnstons’ season premiere, viewers will be introduced to Elizabeth Johnston’s new boyfriend. His name is Brice and he is average-sized.

The 7 Little Johnstons star is enamored with her new guy friend. In her confessional, Elizabeth talks about all the conversations they have had. Brice is fine with her size and she can’t seem to understand not having a problem. Even his parents are happy with his choice in her.

A fishing date between Brice and Elizabeth is in the season premiere. The two interact with each other and it is apparent they both think fondly of one another. Both teenagers talk about their relationship in confessionals. together and separately. The way Brice gushes over Elizabeth shows that she has someone special.

What else is coming up on 7 Little Johnstons?

A lot is happening with the Johnstons this season. Jonah will be completing his freshman year of college. Viewers saw his transition last season and as the semester ends, things may be a little intense when it comes to his grades.

Anna Johnston will be graduating and going off to school. She is going to struggle with being away from her siblings and the stability that comes from living at home.

Alex and Emma Johnston will be entering the eighth grade. Both have grown up before the viewers’ eyes, and now, there is some interest in dating. 7 Little Johnstons will chronicle Emma’s video chats with a boy she met at the annual conference they attend and her growing interest in him.

And finally, Elizabeth Johnston will be finishing out her junior year and become official with Brice. The two went to prom together, and from there, things escalated. They appear happy and have fun together, something that was missing for Elizabeth last season.

Will this relationship make her forget about James Burdette?

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.