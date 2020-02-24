7 Little Johnstons returns to TLC: Here’s when the new 2020 season starts and what’s coming up

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

7 Little Johnstons is returning to TLC next month. The fan-favorite show follows the Johnston family as they navigate life with the trials and tribulations of having achondroplasia.

Amber and Trent Johnston are navigating new territory with all five of their children in the teen years. The upcoming season will feature the changes in the family dynamics and adjustments being made.

When does 7 Little Johnstons return?

The new season of 7 Little Johnstons was officially announced today. It will return to TLC at the end of March, and it is slated to be following Little People, Big World.

Viewers have been wondering when 7 Little Johnstons would return, and Amber kept hinting it would be soon. It has been almost a full year since the show was on TLC, so there were some concerns that it may not be back.

What can viewers expect from 7 Little Johnstons?

This season will pick up where the last season left off.

Jonah is still working toward finishing his first year of college, Anna will be graduating high school, Elizabeth is finishing out her junior year, and Alex and Emma will be entering the 8th grade.

There are a few new boys in the picture as well. Elizabeth will be navigating a relationship with Brice. He is the young man who escorted her to prom, and the two will be building on their friendship.

7 Little Johnstons’ viewers will see her kiss him and few times, and Amber and Trent will question Elizabeth about her status with Brice.

Emma will be excited to see a young man named Lucca. The two met at the conference last year, and this year, they will meet again in San Fransisco.

Amber is seen talking about Emma and Lucca as well. The two have kept in contact for a year, and this may turn into her first experience with a boy.

Anna will be emotional as the time to go off to college draws near. Amber and Trent want her to blossom and become the best version of herself, and she is worried they want her to go away, so they don’t have to deal with her

Anna has made some poor choices, some of which have been featured on the show. She has since grown from them, but the feelings of disappointment are still there.

Jonah isn’t doing well with his freshman year of college. That will be addressed during the upcoming season as well. Amber and Trent sit down to speak with him, noting they know he can do better.

Trent Johnston is still trying to figure out what is happening with him. The mystery illness or medical condition will be addressed in the new season as well.

7 Little Johnstons returns to TLC on Tuesday, March 31 at 10/9c.