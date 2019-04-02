Where do the 7 Little Johnstons live now? Move has fans confused!

The Johnston family is back on TLC with a brand new season. Last time around, the 7 Little Johnstons moved into a brand new house after selling the house they fixed up while filming previous seasons.

While the backdrop may be different, the place is still the same. Despite some issues last season with mold in their new house, the 7 Little Johnstons appear to be adjusting to life nicely as they celebrate Halloween and Christmas on the new season.

Where do the 7 Little Johnstons live?

Despite moving, the 7 Little Johnstons still live in Forsyth, Georgia. They didn’t move too far from where they lived before. The new house was a better fit for the family, and with a few tweaks, they appear to be enjoying it.

From the pool in the backyard to the amount of land they have, the 7 Little Johnstons are keeping busy. Amber and Trent have settled into their new house and it looks more lived in since last season when the family was just getting used to their new setup.

What is next for the 7 Little Johnstons?

Now that they have a bigger house with more land, Amber and Trent Johnston are toying around with starting their own business. On the season premiere of 7 Little Johnstons, they discussed the furniture business and also a nursery. Trent is the groundskeeper at the college and it looks like doing something like that would be right up his alley.

As the season goes on, it is apparent that stresses run high. From the house to the house full of teenagers, the 7 Little Johnstons have a lot going on this time around.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.