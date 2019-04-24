Elizabeth Johnston’s artwork: Where can you find and purchase the 7 Little Johnstons star’s pieces?

Elizabeth Johnston has an artistic streak in her. On 7 Little Johnstons last season, she hosted an art show and did really well.

Then, following a bad breakup, Elizabeth Johnston went all in with her painting. She stocked a little online shop with her work and has done very well in the sales department.

Where can you find Elizabeth Johnston’s artwork?

In order to work on her exposure, Elizabeth Johnston opened up an Etsy shop online. Her username and shop name is LizArtCo.

At the time of writing, she didn’t have anything listed for sale but she has sold 156 pieces. The reviews from buyers are positive and some of them include a photo of the artwork they purchased from her.

It is unclear why there has been no new artwork added to the site and the last update was done on April 1.

What is next for Elizabeth Johnston?

On last night’s episode, Amber and Trent Johnston talked about how profitable Elizabeth’s business venture has been. She has been the most determined child of the bunch, working hard to earn extra money and get a small business off the ground. Her talent is apparent, especially when it is backed up with sales and good reviews.

As Elizabeth Johnston grows up and moves on through schooling and building her own life, she has a good head on her shoulders.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.