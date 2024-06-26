6 Bravo personalities that would deliver good TV on House of Villains

There’s a new reality TV hit on screen, and we think it’s the perfect place for some of Bravo’s most prominent personalities.

We’re talking about House of Villains, which burst onto the screens last year and delivered some of the best drama to hit unscripted TV in a long time.

Thanks to it airing on E! and being under the NBCUniversal window like Bravo, the potential for crossovers is much higher.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to scheme for the show’s upcoming second season.

She follows in the footsteps of fellow Bravolebrity Jax Taylor, the first person eliminated in the freshman season.

Their appearances have got us thinking about which cast members from the Bravo family would be perfect recruits for the show in the future.

1. Monica Garcia – The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Monica Garcia would thrive on House of Villains. Pic credit: Bravo

During her one-and-done stint on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia emerged as one of the biggest villains to ever hit TV screens earlier this year.

Her time on the show concluded after the cast didn’t want to film with her due to her being one of the many faces behind a troll account that bullied them over the years.

Because RHOSLC always delivers, the series aired the reveal during the season finale, and the subsequent three-part reunion sent the narrative in quite the direction.

Of course, RHOSLC could be just the tip of the iceberg for Garcia, who came in hot the moment she arrived on the show and should theoretically thrive on a show like House of Villains.

The hope is that she could make allies to keep her in the game when she isn’t in power, but something tells us the other cast members would be afraid to cross her.

Plus, we’re sure many people on the hypothetical cast would have questions for her about her part in the account, which could be an easy way to make her fast friends.

Either that or people may be afraid to cross her and would blindly follow her every move. Regardless, it would be good TV.

2. Phaedra Parks – The Real Housewives of Atlanta/Married to Medicine

Phaedra Parks should be on House of Villains. Pic credit: Bravo

Phaedra Parks was a scene-stealer during her initial turn on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She returned to reality TV in 2023 with Married to Medicine before becoming the main attraction of The Traitors Season 2.

Phaedra plays the villain role flawlessly, and her ability to get people on her side when her back is against the wall needs to be studied.

Her one-liners alone are enough to win even more fans and have the other villains on the show pressed.

Unfortunately, her near-perfect gameplay on The Traitors will probably find her on the outs with everyone off the bat, so the only way for her to survive a game of House of Villains is to have some allies.

3. Captain Sandy Yawn – Below Deck: Mediterranean

Captain Sandy should appear on House of Villains Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Love or hate her, Captain Sandy Yawn has been consistent throughout her eight-season run on Below Deck Mediterranean.

While each season always starts with everyone on a level playing field, each season has shown Sandy pick favorites pretty quickly, with her subsequent actions garnering her more haters than fans.

A big turning point was during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, which charted Hannah Ferrier’s firing. While Ferrier would also be a good option for House of Villains, there’s every reason to believe that Sandy would dominate the drama on the show.

She has a personality purpose-built for conflict, and as a viewer, it would be interesting to see her away from her post because people wouldn’t be afraid to cross her.

That could create an exciting dynamic for Sandy and whomever she goes up against on House of Villains.

4. Tamra Judge – The Real Housewives of Orange County

Tamra Judge is a huge villain. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge made her presence felt quickly on The Real Housewives of Orange Country. She became immersed in the drama and was unafraid to throw a friend under the bus.

It is partly why her “pause” only lasted two seasons. The series lacked the excitement that Judge brought throughout her initial stint on the show.

Thankfully, she was activated on RHOC Season 17, in what we can only assume is an attempt to remain employed by Bravo.

While she has one of the most polarizing personalities on Bravo, she can effortlessly change the trajectory of any conversation, which could work in her favor during House of Villains.

Sadly, she didn’t get much to do on The Traitors before being killed off earlier this year, but House of Villains seems more up her street.

5. Janet Caperna – The Valley

Janet Caperna needs a spot on House of Villains. Pic credit: Bravo

Throughout The Valley Season 1, Janet had people believing that Kristen Doute was stirring the pot and pulling strings.

Given Doute’s history on Vanderpump Rules, it made sense. But it was so painfully obvious that Janet was trying to ice out certain cast members to curate the cast she wanted going into Season 2.

The decision to nix a reunion at the eleventh hour for the Valley meant that viewers were robbed of Janet being called out for her actions.

Although she has only been on the screen for one season so far, Janet is embracing the villainous title, and she could be a great player on House of Villains.

It’s hard to tell whether she would stand the test of time without knowing how she’d handle the likely conflict, but it would sure be interesting!

6. West Wilson – Summer House

West Wilson went from a hero to a villain. Pic credit: Bravo

West Wilson was an immediate fan favorite as one of the newest Summer House stars, but the tide quickly turned against him as the season progressed.

The biggest problem, at least in the eyes of fans, is that many felt he led co-star Ciara Miller on. His lack of commitment to her stemmed from his not wanting to be with her.

West was charming and witty and gelled well with the Summer House cast, but his treatment of Miller has solidified him as one of the show’s biggest villains.

With his return already seemingly locked in for Season 9, it would be intriguing to see how he fared up against some more prominent villains and whether he’d realize the error of his ways.

House of Villains is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is set to premiere on E! in late 2024. Stream Season 1 on Peacock.