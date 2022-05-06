5 richest Bachelorettes since they starred on the show

Who are the richest Bachelorettes from the show? Pic credit: ABC

As the new season of The Bachelorette is filming and getting ready to air this summer, Bachelor Nation is reflecting on the past seasons and former leading women of the show.

While a few of them were wealthy before becoming The Bachelorette for their respective season, many have gained popularity.

Therefore, made more money, since they were featured on the show.

There have been 18 seasons of the show thus far, with Season 19 premiering on July 11 of this year. Many of these women have enhanced their self-worth over the years through social media and other outlets.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, the following women have the Top 5 highest net worth of any Bachelorette from the past 18 seasons (with a five-way tie for the number five position).

5. Hannah Brown – Net Worth $1.5 Million

Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown was the Season 15 Bachelorette, and she gained love from Bachelor Nation during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Hannah, as well as the other four women tied for fifth, is currently worth about $1.5 million.

While she was a former pageant queen, her bright personality and tell-it-as-it-is attitude won the hearts of viewers on both shows.

Hannah chose Jed Wyatt as her winner; however, it turned out he had a girlfriend back home and was in it to further his music career; thus, that relationship didn’t make it to the finale show.

As she tried to work things out with both her second and third place winners, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber, she ended up with her current boyfriend, Adam Woolard. The two seem extremely happy together, as Hannah consistently posts on her social media account.

5. DeAnna Pappas – Net Worth $1.5 Million

Pic credit: ABC

DeAnna Pappas starred as The Bachelorette for Season 4 of the show, where she accepted a proposal from Jesse Csincsak, a snowboarder.

While she rejected her runner-up, Jason Mesnick, he went on to become The Bachelor and make history when he changed his mind during After the Final Rose.

DeAnna and Jesse only made it a few months into their engagement before they called it off and broke up.

Since DeAnna has been on other reality television shows such as Bachelorette Party on the Oxygen channel, and she was also a co-host reporting wedding planning on Get Married on Lifetime TV, back in 2009.

5. Meredith Phillips – Net Worth $1.5 Million

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Meredith Phillips was the second-ever Bachelorette, and before she was named in the leading role, she made her debut on The Bachelor.

During Season 4 of Bob Guiney’s reign as The Bachelor, he rejected Meredith, and she was eliminated.

As The Bachelorette, Meredith accepted a proposal from Ian McKee, but their relationship didn’t make it.

Since the shows, Meredith has written and published her own cookbook and ended up marrying her high school sweetheart. She also disclosed an alcohol addiction that put her in the spotlight back in 2013.

5. Jennifer Schefft – Net Worth $1.5 Million

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jennifer Schefft got engaged to Andrew Firestone on Season 3 of The Bachelor; however, their engagement and relationship only lasted a few months before they broke up.

When Jen was The Bachelorette for Season 3 of the show, she actually rejected both of her final two men in the finale.

She didn’t decide which man she wanted until the live After the Final Rose segment, where she chose Jerry. However, when Jerry proposed live, Jen turned him down.

Later, in 2009, she got married to Joe Waterman, and the couple has two children together. She is the last of the ties for fifth place in net worth.

5. JoJo Fletcher – Net Worth $1.5 Million

Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Fletcher gained the attention of the nation when Ben Higgins told both her and Lauren Bushnell that he loved them, but then chose Lauren as his winner.

JoJo was heartbroken and tugged at the heartstrings of Bachelor Nation. However, viewers were elated when JoJo was chosen as the next Bachelorette.

Currently, JoJo and Jordan Rodgers, her final rose winner from her season, are planning their wedding and getting ready to tie the knot, as yet another success story from the franchise.

4. Trista Sutter – Net Worth $2 Million

Pic credit: ABC

Trista was the very first Bachelorette in the history of the franchise, and she set the bar extremely high for the following Bachelorettes.

She not only chose Ryan Sutter as her final rose recipient, but she and Ryan are currently still together, happy as ever, with two teenage children.

The duo actually just celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary this year, and might just be Bachelor Nation’s most famous success story!

3. Jillian Harris – Net Worth $3 Million

Pic credit: ABC

While Jillian Harris was the Season 5 Bachelorette in 2009, she was also the first Canadian Bachelorette.

Besides being successful on The Bachelorette, she has also achieved fame as an interior designer.

Jillian was on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition as a designer back in 2010, and in 2011 she hosted a handyman show in Canada. Then, in 2013, she was on the television show Love It or List It in Vancouver, Canada.

While Jillian chose Ed Swiderski and got engaged on her season, she found out he was there for the wrong reasons, and they ended their relationship. She has two children with her longtime boyfriend, Justin Pasutto.

3. Rachel Lindsay — Net Worth $3 Million

Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Lindsay was not only the Season 13 Bachelorette, but she was also the very first Black Bachelorette.

She has been an advocate for diversity in the franchise since she appeared on The Bachelor during Season 21 with Nick Viall.

While Rachel has had a great deal of success from the show – as well as being a correspondent for Extra, a podcast co-host, and a partial owner of an Indoor Football Team – she has faced her share of hardships as well.

Rachel, passionate about racial equality, struggled with Matt James’ season of The Bachelor when he chose a woman, Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended a plantation party in college.

After an interview with Chris Harrison (who defended Rachael) ultimately ended in the previous franchise host’s demise, Rachael received a lot of backlash.

However, married to her Season 13 winner, Bryan Abasolo, Rachael continues to advocate for what is important to her and has had a great deal of success doing so.

2. Kaitlyn Bristowe — Net Worth $3.5 Million

Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe made it far in Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor but thought she found love in her season of The Bachelorette during Season 11.

While it didn’t work out with her final pick, Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn found love with another Bachelor Nation alum, Jason Tartick, and the two are planning for their wedding these days.

Along with her success in the franchise, Kaitlyn is also a podcast host and a previous Canadian television personality. She was also a past host for The Bachelorette for Michelle Young and Katie Thurston’s seasons.

Moreover, Kaitlyn was on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars and won the show in 2020 with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. She then joined the Dancing with the Stars Live tour.

1. Emily Maynard — Net Worth $5 Million

Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans may be shocked with Emily Maynard taking the number one spot, being The Bachelorette with the highest net worth.

She became a fan favorite and stole America’s heart when she first appeared on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor and won.

When that didn’t work out, Emily accepted the gig of being The Bachelorette for Season 8 of the show.

When her relationship with her winner, Jef Holm, also didn’t work out, Emily focused on her daughter, Ricki, whose dad, race car driver, Ricky Hendrick, died before she was born.

Not only has Emily been well-known within the Bachelor franchise, but she has been active in the industry of entertainment since the shows. But for the most part, her appearances on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette increased her social media followers and net worth.

Emily has also since married her current husband, Tyler Johnson, and they have four children together. Ricky, her daughter by her deceased fiance, is now almost 16 years old.

Many of The Bachelorettes gain fame and notoriety after being put in the leading role, as they become popular on the show and via social media afterward. But did you know that a lot of them were worth as much as they are?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.