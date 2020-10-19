Emily Maynard gives birth to her fifth child, shares birth on Instagram and surprises many fans

Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard shocked everyone with some big news late last week.

Emily, who has been in the spotlight because of the show and her journey of finding love with a man at her church, has given birth to her fifth child.

The news broke late last week when she shared a picture of herself in a hospital gown, apparently pregnant and in labor.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

This is an interesting way to share pregnancy news, and within days, she had a full pregnancy video ready to share with her fans.

Emily Maynard surprised everyone with the pregnancy news

Emily, who now lives a rather private life with her children and her husband, Tyler Johnson, doesn’t share private details on social media as much as she used to.

Her blog is essentially at a stand-still after publishing a post back in December 2017.

But now, she’s sharing some big news with her family — and she even shared footage from the birth on social media.

Read More Hannah Brown comments on Tyler Cameron’s package size and fans desperately want them dating

“Baby #5 ….oh heavenly day…” she wrote on social media as she shared the video on IGTV.

“She looks just like Gatlin,” Tyler is heard saying, referring to their youngest son.

They also confirm that they just welcomed a baby girl.

The baby girl joins big brother Gatlin Avery, who turns 3 in November, Gibson Kyle, 4, Jennings Tyler, 5, and 15-year-old daughter Ricki.

Emily Maynard was featured on The Bachelorette

When Emily was first introduced to the Bachelor world, she was actually a contestant on The Bachelor. Brad Womack picked Emily during his season of The Bachelor, but the two broke up shortly after.

Emily, who was a single mother to Ricki, had such an interesting story.

She was engaged to Ricky Hendrick, who died in a plane crash. Emily was supposed to be on that plane, but she wasn’t feeling well. That week, just days after the crash, she learned she was pregnant.

She named her daughter Ricki after her father.

Emily got her own season of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jef Holm. The relationship didn’t last. She would later share that she had met Tyler Johnson at her church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.