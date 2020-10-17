The top 10 most dramatic moments in Bachelor history are difficult to narrow down because there are just so many juicy moments to unpack. Where is Chris Harrison with his ‘most dramatic moments in Bachelor history’ voice over?

From windmill sex to almighty meltdowns, and from fence jumps to pulling the ole’ switcheroo, The Bachelor franchise has never failed at providing viewers with scandalous moments over the years.

Since the beginning, every season has consistently brought the drama. That’s why Chris Harrison’s suits keep getting tighter, they’re full of scandalous Bachelor moments.

1. Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumps Becca Kufrin, unedited

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at that Airbnb when Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped Becca Kufrin to go back to his runner up, Lauren Burnham. Oh wait, we were!

Producers made sure to get every excruciating detail on camera as Arie broke up with Becca, marketing the moment as “the first completely unedited scene in reality television history.”

Arie followed Becca around like a lost puppy while she told him to leave 1,238 times. Of course, like the wizard behind the green curtain, we later found out producers forced him to stay (unedited, right guys?)

In one of the most awkward moments of the conversation, Arie let Becca know she was simply an obstacle on his way back to Lauren.

He told her, “For me, the more I hung out with you, the more I felt like I was losing the possibility of reconciling things with Lauren.” Can someone please let this guy know how a relationship is supposed to work?

The cringe worthy moment will forever go down as one of the hardest to watch in Bachelor history. Also, the makers of Becca’s mascara lost a lot of business that year.

2. Vienna Girardi and Jake Pavelka sit down with Chris Harrison

Speaking of cringe worthy breakups, Vienna Girardi and Jake Pavelka were the real OG’s. Chris Harrison started the conversation off like he was Ricki Lake or maybe Oprah, it’s hard to tell, and even let viewers know he had dinner with Jake and Vienna just a couple weeks prior (multiple times.)

Jake and Vienna were forced to sit uncomfortably close on some type of wicker outdoor furniture despite their body language.

Vienna talked about the fact that Jake was emotionally abusive, as well as claiming he wasn’t emotionally or physically there with her throughout the relationship. Of course, Jake didn’t help himself, when he sat there like he had really bad hemorrhoids and no Preparation H around.

Clearly, this was a couple who was done with each other. Once Jake said, “I’m so disgusted with you,” it was obvious these two weren’t making it to the altar.

3. Jason Mesnick changes his mind

The original Mr. Changes His Mind, Jason Mesnick, split with Melissa Rycroft during the live After the Final Rose taping.

The pair had an incredibly uncomfortable conversation, with Melissa talking about herself in the third person for some reason (girl, maybe that is why he broke up with you.)

Melissa told Jason not to call or text her anymore like they were in high school, and Jason proceeded to ask out his runner-up Molly Malaney like they were in elementary school.

Of course, viewers weren’t all that surprised by the turn of events. After sending Molly home during the finale, Jason cried like his dog had just died.

We were, however, distracted by how nice that house was though. Raise your hand if you would like to see a show based on the real estate we’ve seen on The Bachelor!

4. Hannah Brown and Luke Parker fantasy suite date

Hannah Brown and Luke Parker had perhaps the most debated conversation Bachelor Nation has ever seen.

There was talk of sex in a windmill, virginity, God, and many felt Luke was slut shaming Hannah. When your parting gesture to a guy you’ve been dating is the middle finger, you know things went south real quick.

For some reason, Luke was under the impression that Hannah wasn’t going to have sex with any of the guys during Fantasy Suites. Come on Luke, really? A condom fairy comes in and sprinkles rubbers all over the hotel room before these things. How naive can someone get?

Some viewers felt Luke had a right to his faith, though he expressed himself poorly. While others felt he was just being controlling. The worst part of the whole thing? Luke asked Hannah if he could pray over her before he left! Luke, sense the tone.

Despite the down pouring rain, it surely wasn’t a scene from The Notebook.

5. Juan Pablo Galavis finale

If we could vote for the most irritating Bachelor in history, Juan Pablo Galavis would win, hands down. Condescending is the perfect word to describe him, and all his other irritating traits.

Ever heard of the word Backpfeifengesicht? In German, it means the kind of face you want to punch and Juan Pablo Galavis’ picture is next to it in the dictionary.

When he broke up with Clare Crawley during the finale, and she started to speak, Andi Dorfman must have been chewing her ears off at the amount of times Juan Pablo condescendingly said okay.

The worst part? When Clare walked away, he said to himself, “Glad I didn’t pick her.” Eye roll.

6. Brad Womack chooses nobody

JENNYYYY. Nope, Forrest Gump wasn’t on this show, but Brad Womack sure was. Up to that point, no Bachelor had ever decided to leave alone and this hasn’t happened since (they prefer to propose after 2 months of knowing each other and break up on live TV months later.)

Though it was an incredibly awkward moment, many viewers felt Brad had done the right thing by not choosing Jenni Croft or DeAnna Pappas

. He was just a little too normal for a show like this. However, Brad 2.0 came back later, looking for love again, and chose Emily Maynard in the end.

Good thing Brad Womack didn’t return for a third time after splitting with Emily though, he had the personality of a plain, vanilla muffin (and who actually likes those?)

7. Ben Higgins says ‘I love you’… twice

Ben Higgins is a firm fan favorite among Bachelor Nation with his boyish charm, handsome looks, and the vulnerability of a golden retriever.

However, Ben pulled one of the biggest Bachelor mistakes, proving to audiences why the lead doesn’t say ‘I love you’ until they have chosen someone.

Even Jojo Fletcher looked completely shocked when Ben reciprocated her feelings by telling her he loved her. The cringe part though? Ben kept saying it! Multiple times. To both girls.

It’s not surprising his final choice Lauren Bushnell was insecure after watching this all play out on TV.

Somehow though, Ben Higgins still remains one of our favorite Bachelors ever.

8. Colton Underwood jumps a fence

Colton Underwood jumped a fence for the love of his life Cassie Randolph, or at least, to get away from producers after she dumped him.

Bachelor producers clung to that fence jump like Rose to that door in Titanic. They billed it as the biggest moment of the season, memes were made, and viewers tried to guess how tall the fence actually was because Colton hopped in the air like he was wearing a jet pack.

Despite previews making it seem like Colton was running away, and done with the show for good, he eventually did come back and talked Cassie into simply dating him.

Well, we all know how that worked out, since Cassie now has a restraining order against Colton. But, they were cute for a hot second.

9. Blake Horstmann double dips on Bachelor in Paradise

When Becca Kufrin broke up with Blake Horstmann at the end of The Bachelorette, viewers felt for him. He cried like a baby, or Ashley Iaconetti.

But, Blake traded in his golden boy status for Bachelor Nation’s resident f**k boy, and the word ‘Stagecoach’ will forever haunt our ears like nails on a chalkboard. Stagecoach, Stagecoach, Stagecoach. How many times did we hear that throughout Bachelor in Paradise?

Blake looked like he had seen a ghost when he realized Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes would both be residing on the same beach in Mexico.

Apparently, Blake had been double dipping over the summer (and we’re not talking nachos), sleeping with Kristina one night and Caelynn the next night at Stagecoach.

Taysia was also somewhere in the mix, and then Blake tried to date Hannah Godwin. What is so special about this guy? Does he have a penis made of Sephora gift cards?

Eventually, the girls and viewers figured out what Blake was all about and he made a pitiful appearance on After the Final Rose, trying to apologize.

10. Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend

Jed Wyatt isn’t the first one to go on The Bachelorette with a girlfriend back home, and he definitely isn’t the first one to go on the show trying to become a famous country singer.

But, he is the first one to make it all the way to the finale and propose! Viewers were devastated when Hannah chose Jed Wyatt over favorite Tyler Cameron (we’ll never look at a salmon suit the same way again.)

Hannah and Jed had a conversation reminiscent of the Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin breakup, but they didn’t get to do it in a super stylish Airbnb unfortunately.

The whole season was plagued by rumors of Jed’s girlfriend Haley Stevens, and she even gave an interview to People magazine about their time together.

Jed tried to claim he actually fell in love with Hannah along the way but the damage was done. Also, he’s not a famous country singer now as far as we know.