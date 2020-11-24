Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause congratulates her former Dancing With The Stars competition Kaitlyn Bristowe for winning the show and taking home the Mirrorball trophy.

Chrishell has taken to Instagram to celebrate The Bachelorette star’s big win.

“I am SO proud of you @kaitlynbristowe!!!! CONGRATS!!!!!!” Chrishell exclaims in the caption.

Chrishell reposted a picture that her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko used to congratulate fellow dancer and Kaitlyn’s partner Artem Chigvintsev.

“My boy! You did it!!! I’m so so happy for you! You deserve it so much. 2020 is been amazing for you! I love you bro, you are fam!!!!” he enthuses in the caption.

The picture shows Chrishell and Gleb posing with Kaitlyn and Artem as they celebrate their win. Kaitlyn proudly holds up the Mirrorball trophy as Artem excitedly points at it.

Kaitlyn wins DWTS

Kaitlyn Bristowe was declared the winner of DWTS during Monday’s season finale.

Four celebrities made it to finale night including Kaitlyn, Catfish’s Nev Schulman, R&B singer Nelly and One Day at a Time star Justine Machado.

The competition was tight as all of the contenders consistently pulled off tens across the board. Ultimately, fans came through the most for Kaitlyn.

While Kaitlyn has prior dance experience, she still found her experience on DWTS challenging and was worried about disappointing her partner and herself.

“I feel like I did have some competence going into the dance studio, but I am extremely humbled and I am going to have to work extremely hard and enjoy those hard work hours because ballroom dancing is really, really tough,” she told Monsters and Critics exclusively. “I definitely have a dance background, but never in ballroom, and I’m telling you, it is a whole other beast once you get in that dance studio.”

“It’s always my biggest insecurity,” she added. “If I disappoint myself or my partner — he’s such a hard worker and so patient with me — I don’t want to let him down.”

Kaitlyn continues the trend of Bachelorette victories. Last season The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown won the show with her partner Alan Bersten. Will this trend continue for future seasons?

Chrishell’s time on DWTS

Chrishell was eliminated from DWTS on November 2.

While the newly divorced realtor tried her hardest to wow the judges with her moves, fans were more focused on the drama between her and her dance partner Gleb.

When Gleb and his wife publicly divorced just days after his and Chrishell’s elimination, many wondered if she and Gleb had an affair.

Gleb’s wife hinted that he had been unfaithful to her multiple times which is why she split up with him.

However, Chrishell vehemently denied being romantically involved with Gleb.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” Chrishell wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Dancing With the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.