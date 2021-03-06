1000-Lb Sisters update: Amy Slaton gives birth– Here’s what we know about baby Gage

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has given birth to a son named Gage. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton finally created the family she’s always dreamed of when she, and her husband Michael, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Gage Deon Halterman.

Born in November 2020, fans are currently following Amy’s pregnancy journey with Gage on Season 2 of the show.

And, although both Gage and Amy are healthy, her pregnancy came with some challenges and was considered high-risk.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Amy got pregnant four months after weight-loss surgery

While Amy had always hoped to expand her family, she knew that there were risks involved, especially since she had just gone through weight-loss surgery. In fact, her doctor had warned her that it wasn’t safe to carry a pregnancy until she was two years post-op.

But, that flew out the window when, just four months after her surgery, Amy found out she was pregnant.

After telling her husband the news, Amy’s next call was naturally going to be her sister, Tammy Slaton. However, Amy didn’t get the response she was hoping for, and even Tammy knew that it was too soon for Amy to be pregnant.

Regardless of the risks, Amy did her best to enjoy her pregnancy. And now that her baby boy is here and healthy, she can take a breath of relief.

What do we know about baby Gage?

According to Amy’s YouTube channel, Gage was born on November 10, 2020 via C-section. At the time of his birth, he weighed 5lbs 6oz and was just over 17 inches long. Currently, Amy says he has grown to a whopping 13lbs.

Fans were only recently introduced to Gage during a special episode of the show in a sweet moment when he was wheeled into Amy’s hospital room for the first time.

The elation radiated from Amy as she experienced skin to skin contact with her son for the first time.

“Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically. I see him going off to college. I just – it’s emotion you can’t really talk about because you just love him so much, you don’t have words to explain how much you love him so much,” the new mom gushed.

And, although he was on the small side, Gage was healthy enough to head home with Amy and Michael when they were released from the hospital. Amy also shared that his body temperature was a little low, so before they were released, Gage was kept under the heaters to keep him warm.

Amy continued to share, “Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal. I mean, my heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes. Yeah, I made this little ball of joy.”

1000-Lb Sisters season finale airs Monday at 10/9c on TLC.