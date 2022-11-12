1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton plans to get married next week

Tammy Slaton has set a date for her wedding. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy Slaton isn’t wasting any time to plan her wedding.

It’s only been a handful of weeks since the 1000-Lb. Sisters star accepted the marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Caleb.

It seems that two aren’t interested in a long engagement, and plan to get married as soon as next week.

According to reports from The Sun, who spoke to a source close to Tammy, the couple has already applied for their marriage license.

They now have a tentative wedding date set for November 19, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The two plan to keep things simple, having a small ceremony where only a few close friends and loved ones will be in attendance.

Tammy Slaton met her fiance in rehab

Tammy has been in a rehab facility in Ohio for nearly a year. While there, she’s been focusing on her weight loss and even recovering from bariatric surgery.

She met her fiance, Caleb, at the facility. He is also a patient there, working to shed pounds and transform his life. A source close to Tammy told The Sun the couple bonded over their similar health struggles and found support from one another.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Caleb popped the question to Tammy at the end of October after a whirlwind romance. The proposal took place in the parking lot of the rehab facility, where the two shared a sweet kiss afterward.

It’s reported that the ceremony will likely take place at the same facility since Tammy’s release date has been pushed back. Although there’s been no word on when Caleb is projected to be released, he does have plans to move to Kentucky to be with Tammy as soon as possible.

Amy Slaton will not be at Tammy Slaton’s wedding

Without a doubt, Tammy would love for her sister, Amy, to be present at her wedding. Unfortunately, it looks like the youngest Slaton sister won’t be able to make it. In fact, it seems that none of Tammy’s siblings will see her walk down the aisle.

The same source told The Sun that the drive from Kentucky to Ohio is too much for Amy to handle now. She’s got her hands full with two young children and feels the distance is too far. The rest of the family seems to feel the same way and will not be traveling for the special occasion.

No word yet on if Caleb’s family will be attending the wedding. With things happening on such short notice and away from both of their homes, it appears the couple will be celebrating their special day with their friends from the rehab facility.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and is streaming on Discovery+.