1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton is unable to afford her rent while in rehab

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton in front of the home they once shared. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton continues to face new challenges as she attempts to lose weight and focus on her overall health.

While she has been one of the stars of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have watched her weight fluctuate as she struggled to overcome her food addiction and find the motivation to change her life.

This time, Tammy is faced with a new struggle. She is having a hard time paying her rent and has allegedly lost her home since entering a rehab facility.

Amy says Tammy will live with her after rehab

In an exclusive conversation with The Sun, Amy Slaton revealed that Tammy is paying for her stay in rehab with no other financial assistance. She says, “Tammy’s social security pays it, it takes her whole social security check, the show isn’t paying.”

She goes on to say, “That’s why I hear she doesn’t have a place to live because she can’t afford the rent.”

When asked about what will happen when Tammy leaves the rehab facility, Amy said, “When she comes out, she’ll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place, she’ll go there.” There’s no confirmed date on when Tammy will be released.

In the Season 3 finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy mentioned she was willing to stay up to a year to save her life. Amy says, “I’m not sure when she’s gonna come back, but I know that she’s getting the help she needs.”

This is Tammy’s second time in rehab. Her first time was paid for by TLC, in addition to an undisclosed amount the sisters were paid for filming.

Tammy loses the home she shared with her sister

For years, Amy and Tammy shared a four-bedroom duplex in their home state of Kentucky.

Recently, Amy and her husband, Michael, moved out on their own after purchasing a house. Amy felt that it was necessary for them to leave the duplex since their family is growing and they needed more space.

She also felt that Tammy was in a different place in her life, so they needed some separation. Before going to rehab, Tammy was able to continue paying her bills and said she didn’t mind living there alone.

The duplex that was once shared by Tammy and Amy Slaton. Pic credit: TLC

The duplex was the backdrop for many scenes in the show, especially in the beginning when the sisters were spending more time together. As the show progressed, Amy was spending less time inside Tammy’s half of the property, while Tammy’s friends began visiting more.

Amy initially agreed to the living arrangement so that she could be nearby to help Tammy with her daily needs.

The sisters also took advantage of being next door to one another to create their YouTube channel. It was their viral videos that caught the attention of TLC producers, which eventually launched their show.

At the moment, there is no confirmation on if the show will continue for another season.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus but is streaming on Discovery+.