1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton wants a ‘horror related’ name for her unborn son

Amy Slaton is back with another update on her second pregnancy.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is expected to deliver her second son this summer, who will be joined by his older brother, Gage.

During her pregnancy, Amy has continued to share the development of her baby with her fans. She’s given frequent updates on her cravings, how’s she’s feeling, and now she’s sharing her thoughts on what to name him.

Amy is looking for a horror themed baby name

At the beginning of the year, Amy broke the news that she and her husband were expecting their second child. The reality star shared she was excited to welcome a new baby and hoped her children would have a bond like the one she has with her older sister, Tammy.

Recently, Amy shared that she is now 25-weeks pregnant and ready to meet her new addition. She told her fans on Instagram that she and husband, Michael, didn’t have a name picked out yet for their son.

She said they are wanting to pick a name that is “horror related” that matches their older son, Gage’s name. The couple do have a few names on their radar and Amy says they will make a final decision once the baby is born.

Previously, Amy shared they wanted to name their son John, which a fan in the comments mentioned. In response, she said they “ended up not liking it” which led them back to the drawing board for baby names.

In the comments, other fans offered their name suggestions, listing off popular names featured in horror movies. The names included Damien, Georgie, and even Chucky.

Viewers of the show may recall Amy sharing that she is a big horror movie fan and enjoys watching scary movies with her husband. Her son, Gage, was named after a character from the movie Pet Sematary, and she is hoping to continue the theme with her next child.

What’s happening with Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Fans of the show have been searching for any clues regarding the new season. Recently, Tammy revealed that she had begun filming her scenes while she is still in rehab for weight loss. Outside of her announcement, updates on the show have been limited.

Amy has previously shared that she would continue the show if there was an agreement to shorten the hours she was required to film. She stated their regular filming schedule had become stressful and she wanted to focus on her pregnancy and being present for her son.

She has mentioned wanting to continue her weight loss journey after giving birth, since she hasn’t hit her goals just yet. If Season 4 does in fact happen, it would be a major storyline for Amy outside of giving birth.

Despite the ongoing questions from fans, Amy, along with older brother and fan favorite, Chris, have been quiet about their status on the show. Fans are also awaiting an official announcement from TLC on the premiere date for Season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.