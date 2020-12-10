10 of the most obnoxious 90 Day Fiance cast members in the history of the TLC show

TLC’s hit show 90 Day Fiance and it’s successful spin-offs have brought some of the best drama to reality television.

The show follows couples who apply for the K-1 fiance visa. This visa is for foreigners who are in relationships and want to marry Americans, the stipulation being that the couple must wed within 90 days of the visa’s approval.

Over the years, the show has seen many couples go through the K-1 visa process and attempt to build lives together in America.

Certain couples manage to make it through the process unscathed and go on to have successful marriages.

Other couples, however, struggle when they realize that their partner may not be who they thought they were.

This often happens for couples who quickly fall for one another while on vacation.

And all the while, fans watch the drama unfold for both the successful relationships and the ones that end in disaster and feature some of the most obnoxious personalities.

But, which personalities make the cut for the most obnoxious in series’ history?

1. Anfisa Nava

Anfisa is easily one of 90 Day Fiance’s most infamous personalities. The show followed her relationship with Jorge Nava in Season 4.

During their time on the show, Anfisa and Jorge just couldn’t see eye to eye. When their storyline began, Jorge was portrayed as a soft-spoken man who fell in love with a hot Russian girl.

Unfortunately, Jorge had no idea what he was in for when Anfisa moved to America. To be fair, Anfisa was upfront about wanting a green card. She didn’t attempt to hide this fact.

However, as Jorge’s secrets came to light, Anfisa became increasingly agitated and violent.

She went from screaming at Jorge to keying the word “idiot” into the side of his vehicle. She also managed to kick Jorge out of his own apartment during an argument and had him sleeping in his car.

Although fans can understand her frustration with Jorge’s lies, her violent tendencies just became too much.

2. Leida Margaretha

From the beginning, it was clear that Leida Margaretha was going to have a tough time adjusting to life in America.

Leida and her fiance, Eric Rosenbrook were included in the Season 6 cast of 90 Day Fiance.

Leida came from a wealthy family in Indonesia and had a distorted view of what life in America would be like for her.

So, when she arrived in America and saw the state of Eric’s modest apartment, she wasn’t impressed, to say the least.

Not to mention that she would have to share the small apartment with Eric’s daughter, Tasha, and her own small son, Allesandro.

Her frustrations with Eric’s financial situation didn’t help matters either. She was so focused on making sure Eric took care of her, that she had the audacity to tell Eric he should stop paying child support for his children.

Consistently acting like a brat made Leida unbearable to 90 Day Fiance fans.

3. Brittany Banks

Brittany Banks was a new level of obnoxious.

Featured in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany opted to move to Jordan to be with her boyfriend, Yazan Abu Horira.

However, Brittany was stubborn and refused to adapt to the conservative was of Jordan. Her refusal to meet Yazan halfway caused massive issues for the couple.

While Yazan was willing to give up his family for Brittany, she wasn’t willing to commit at the same level. What she also refused to see was the physical danger Yazan was in during their relationship.

Thanks to a conversation with Yazan’s brother, and with the help of a translator, Brittany was told that people wanted Yazan dead for engaging in a relationship with a non-Muslim woman.

However, it seemed that Brittany didn’t care.

4. Larissa Lima

Larissa’s relationship with her ex-husband, Colt Johnson was one for the record books.

The couple appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and both Seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Larissa moved to America from Brazil and had her sights set on modeling once she was settled in.

When she moved to Las Vegas with Colt, however, Larissa just couldn’t help but whine and complain about every little thing. She was upset that Colt was so cheap with his money and that he wouldn’t fund the life she wanted.

Her non-stop complaining and shallow nature made her one of the most polarizing 90 Day Fiance personalities.

On top of that, Colt lived with his mother, Debbie, who was his best friend. Debbie and Larissa couldn’t find a way to get along and constantly fought for Colt’s attention.

Although Colt and Larissa ultimately married, their situation didn’t seem to improve. Fights with Debbie continued and her fights with Colt became more volatile.

She was arrested on multiple occasions for domestic assault, which almost got her deported.

Eventually, the couple called it quits and Larissa ended up in a new relationship. Along with this new relationship came a new face and body. Larissa has had numerous procedures to alter her look.

5. Paul Staehle

Right from the beginning, it was clear that Paul was a character. He moved to Brazil to be with his girlfriend, Karine, but refused to learn Portuguese.

His inability to communicate with Karine along with his obsession with (or fear of) germs, was a plague for their relationship.

Shortly after arriving in Brazil, Paul insisted that Karine get an STD and pregnancy test to ensure that she wasn’t trying to rope him into a relationship. This hurt her, of course, but that didn’t prevent Paul’s insistence.

He eventually confessed that he was a felon which made finding work hard for him.

Paul’s inability to communicate his feelings led to monumental meltdowns. During one particular fight, Paul ran away from Karine and hid in a dog house in the backyard.

Although the couple split more than once, they’ve always managed to get back together. They now share a young son and have another baby on the way.

6. Nicole Nafziger

Nicole and her boyfriend, Azan Tefou, had one of the more cringe-worthy storylines on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

From the beginning, Nicole was riddled with insecurity and was constantly looking for validation from Azan. Her insecurities in their relationship deepened even further once she revealed that she had cheated on him.

Nicole was also relentless in her desire for Azan to be publicly affectionate with her. When he attempted to explain that his culture frowned upon any sort of PDA she pouted about it.

The couple also engaged in violent arguments over Azan’s refusal to come to Nicole’s defense in front of his family. One particular fight included Nicole shoving Azan.

Her immaturity in handling situations made her incredibly obnoxious to watch.

7. Jesse Meester

Jesse Meester needs no introduction as to why he’s made the list of the most obnoxious 90 Day Fiance personalities.

Jesse displayed narcissistic tendencies over and over again. Yes, Darcey was desperate, but he used her insecurities against her in an attempt to control her.

When she visited him in Amsterdam, he made her feel guilty for having a glass of wine and when she finally broke down and apologized he gave her an ultimatum – if she wanted to continue their relationship she had to promise to never have another sip of alcohol again.

But that wasn’t enough. Jesse continued to gaslight Darcey when he visited her and her two daughters in America.

When she attempted to educate him on cutting a steak he threw a full-blown hissy fit. Needless to say that dinner was awkward for everyone.

He later claimed that Darcey attempted to assault him by throwing one of her high heels at him.

At the very end of their relationship, Jesse rubbed a little more salt in the wound when he met Darcey in New York City. She thought they were meeting to get back together, but instead, he broke up with her.

It seems that Jesse is simply incapable of thinking about anybody but himself.

8. Angela Deem

90 Day Fiance fans thought they had seen it all until Angela came along. The brash and loud Georgia native crashed her way onto the 90 Day Fiance scene in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

In her first season with the show, Angela traveled to Nigeria to meet her boyfriend, Michael Ilesanmi with the hopes that they would get engaged.

However, it wasn’t their love that made Angela and Michael one of the more memorable couples on the show. Rather it was Angela’s attitude and the fact that she was quick to anger which made her stand out.

Angela was hard on Michael and often accused him of being unfaithful or flirting with other women. Fans criticized Angela for being too much of a bully, especially to Michael.

Then there were the couple’s fertility issues. Michael made it clear to Angela from the beginning that he wanted a family, something that Angela already had considering that her children were grown and that she’s already a grandmother.

After learning that she only had one egg left and that the chances of her being able to carry a pregnancy through to term were low, Angela shamelessly asked her daughter Skyla to not only give up one of her eggs to be inseminated by Michael’s sperm, but she also requested that Skyla tote the egg for them.

Skyla ultimately declined both requests.

9. Luis Mendez

Luis Mendez and Molly Hopkins were a volatile combination.

And while many 90 Day Fiance fans criticized Molly for her irritating voice, there’s no arguing that Luis caused unnecessary stress for Molly from the moment he moved in.

The two met while Molly was on vacation in the Dominican Republic and Luis gave her the attention she so desperately wanted.

However, by the time he made his way to America, Luis’ personality went from young to straight-up immature. He had no interest in helping Molly around the house and spent his time lounging around.

Molly had hoped that by bringing Luis into her family, with herself and her two children, they would be able to blend seamlessly and function as a complete family. Luis, on the other hand, had other ideas.

He had no interest in being a father and when Molly made it clear that she wasn’t going to put up with his antics, he accused Molly of being sacrilegious. He pointed out that she had candles and owls around her home, so naturally she must be the issue.

Thankfully, Molly got some sense and kicked Luis to the curb.

10. Darcey Silva

Darcey Silva has had a wild ride with 90 Day Fiance.

She first appeared on the show with her then-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. And although there was quite the age difference between the pair, she was determined to make it work with the self-centered hunk from Amsterdam.

Following her disastrous relationship with Jesse, Darcey moved on to a new season of the show with an even newer man, Tom Brooks.

Darcey began talking with the UK native when things were coming to an end with Jesse and she was convinced that Tom was the one.

But, Darcey’s desperation once again cursed her relationship, and Tom’s refusal to commit as quickly as Darcey wanted sent her straight into a depression.

However, her monumental meltdowns and ugly-crying scenes made for great TV. And because of this, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, have received their own TLC spin-off aptly named, Darcey & Stacey.

So, who is on your list of the most obnoxious 90 Day Fiance cast members?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.