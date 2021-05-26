Powerpuff Girls reboot: ‘Bad’ script gets leaked and roasted on Twitter

Twitter users have a lot to say about this new live action The Powerpuff Girls series. Pic credit: The CW

The Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot has gotten off to a rocky start. This new series starring Disney’s Dove Cameron, Agent’s of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennett and Broadway’s Yana Perrault just entered a reworking stage as the CW network expressed that “the pilot just didn’t work.”

Additionally, parts of the show’s script were leaked and uploaded to Twitter. Users of the social media platform roasted the series, calling it “weird” and “the worst thing” they’ve ever read. However, CW might be safe since hate-watching and niche material has become a profitable phenomenon. Critics have also taken strong words against numerous multi-season Netflix series and the popular CW drama Riverdale, yet more and more seasons are financed.

Here’s the scoop on all of the action that The Powerpuff Girls reboot got today.

Reworking the pilot

The Powerpuff Girls reboot is based on the popular Cartoon Network series by Craig McCracken. This animated series originally followed three superpowered young girls named Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup. They were created in a lab with “sugar, spice and everything nice” by Professor Utonium, who accidentally added an enhancer called Chemical X.

The reboot is supposed to be a grungy version of the original show, featuring the three characters as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting.”

It is written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), with directing by Maggie Kiley (Riverdale). Joining Cameron, Bailey and Perrault is actor Donald Faison (Scrubs), who will be playing the professor and patriarch of the family.

CEO of the CW, Mark Pedowitz, shared big news about the upcoming series in a press conference. He expressed, “The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss, this was just a miss. We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers, but in this case, the pilot didn’t work.”

He continued to say, “Because we see enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. It may have felt a little too campy and not rooted in reality.”

Alleged script leaked

In the early hours before the press conference, parts of the alleged script for the series began to circulate on Twitter. Many people were disappointed with its content which was ladened with “lazy” writing and crude components.

In regards to the CW confirming the authenticity of the script, Deadline shared, “When asked to about the leaked script, Pedowitz said he could not verify whether it was legitimate as he had not seen the social media posts ahead of the call.”

While it has yet to be confirmed whether or not this leak was of the original script for the pilot episode, many tweets that featured it have been taken down with a copyright claim.

Commenting on the supposed script, one Twitter user wrote, “Someone apparently leaked the script for the new Powerpuff Girls movie. They talk about sharing each other’s nudes… walk in on each other while they have sex… and… a lot more. Fire everyone who is working on this and start over.”

Other Twitter accounts are spreading a responsible message about being wary of copyright strikes and the way they can affect different accounts.

They wrote, “For anyone posting the Live Action Powerpuff Girls script, definitely be wary of the copyright strikes. With it being confirmed real and an unaired script, the last thing you want is to have something happen to your account over memeing about how bad the script is.”

Another person shared a meme expressing their shock, writing, “So I saw the leaked script of the Powerpuff Girls live-action show and oh my lord-“

Needless to say, if that script was real, it appears as though commentators and the CW network are on the same page.

The Powerpuff Girls reboot is expected to premiere on CW.