Riverdale Season 5: Show creator teases Josie and the Pussycats return

Josie and the Pussycats might be making a return for Riverdale Season 5. Pic credit: CW

Fans have been excitedly waiting Riverdale Season 5’s return. Right now, the series is on a long hiatus.

The scheduled return on July 7 moved to August 11.

Only 10 episodes of the current season have aired.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The latest episode, Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man, aired on March 31 and left fans with a major cliffhanger.

There was a breakout at the town’s prison and all the convicts escaped.

Betty Cooper’s (Lili Reinhart) new detective boyfriend revealed he’s writing his dissertation on the serial killer gene studied through the Cooper family.

Archie (KJ Apa) is investigating his Army general, who may be corrupt.

The end of the episode also teased Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) disappearance. Jughead was last seen digging into alien conspiracies.

Keeping spirits high, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared an Instagram post, teasing the triumphant return of the all-girl band Josie and the Pussycats.

What do we know about the return of Josie and the Pussycats?

Josie and the Pussycats have long since departed the Riverdale series.

The leader of the fictional band, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), was last seen in the Season 4 premiere.

She sang Amazing Grace at the funeral of Archie’s father, Fred Andrews. This was a very emotional memorial episode as Luke Perry, the actor who played Fred, passed away in reality following complications related to a stroke.

Other Josie and the Pussycats actors left the series earlier on.

Bandmates Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield) and Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) last appeared in the show’s second season.

However, they were both mentioned in further episodes and the now-canceled spin-off series Katy Keene, which Murray played a major role in.

Teasing the return of all three characters, Sacasa shared an image of a script for Season 5, Episode 15 titled, Chapter: Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats.

He captioned the post, “It’s official. The Pussycats are coming back to Riverdale.”

The artwork featured on the script depicts the return of all three characters.

Pussycat actor Bromfield shared the post.

She added her own caption, “Cat’s out the bag. The Pussycats are headed back to Riverdale! Y’all ready?”

Law commented on the post, writing, “We’re allowed to tell?”

How have Riverdale fans reacted?

The return of the infamous pop band excited Riverdale fans, however many wondered how their reunion would fit into the timeline.

In the aforementioned spin-off series Katy Keene, Josie and the Pussycats played a large role in the first season. Josie replaced her original bandmates after attempting a solo career.

With all the drama and science-fiction nonsense happening in the current season, some fans seem to hope the band’s return will create a tonal shift in the series. It might bring back the uniqueness of the first season.

One thing fans can agree on is hoping the Pussycats get a more fulfilling storyline than before.

One fan tweeted a short video with the caption, “Josie and the Pussycats coming to save Riverdale.”

josie and the pussycats coming to save riverdale pic.twitter.com/ykoqWFHjOk — m (@laylaswhitney) May 14, 2021

Another fan commented underneath Bromfield’s tweet.

“You deserve so much Asha!!!! All 3 of you do but you just… deserve so much more than before!”

You deserve so much Asha!!!! All 3 of you do but you just… deserve so much more than before! 😭😻 pic.twitter.com/smr5g3QaRm — ⧗ SJ 🃏 (@Barchonis) May 14, 2021

While the unexpected announcement of the beloved band’s return has excited fans, many are also skeptical of the show’s previous treatment of Josie and the Pussycats.

Only time will tell their future!

Riverdale returns to The CW on August 11.