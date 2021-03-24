Riverdale star KJ Apa spotted grabbing groceries after a day of filming Season 5

KJ Apa plays Archie Andrews in Riverdale. Pic credit: The CW

Riverdale Season 5 got off to a rocky start due to coronavirus-related delays. However, it has now been airing new episodes since January 20.

After Season 5, Episode 11 airs on April 7, the show is expected to take a short hiatus before returning three months later on July 7.

Actor Kj Apa has been playing Archie Andrews in the CW series since its premiere in 2017. Inspired by the characters in the Archie comics, Apa’s Archie started off as a singing high school jock who often hangs around with his friends Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

Although, as the series continues, Riverdale finds itself tacking dark storylines filled with gangs, murder and mythical beasts, like the Season 5 fixation on the Mothman.

Buying groceries

On March 23, Apa was spotted carrying a bag of groceries after a day of filming. The actor was responsibly donning a protective face mask and his infamous red hair was covered underneath his bright yellow hoodie.

While he wasn’t decked out in his football letterman jacket or a set of 1940s-esque military dress blues like his character, Apa was wearing a plaid red jacket and a pair of green sweatpants. The picture was snapped in Vancouver, Canada where Riverdale is mostly filmed.

KJ Apa stops to grab some groceries after finishing a day of filming scenes for Riverdale. Pic cred: KRed / BACKGRID

Just a few weeks ago, the actor made headlines for comparing filming Riverdale to being in jail. While speaking with actor Demi Moore for Interview Magazine, Apa ventured to the topic of filming his latest movie Songbird.

He expressed, “I felt so free coming from a show where I feel like I’m in jail a lot of the time. There are so many restrictions on what I can and can’t do.”

Apa went on to elaborate on the restrictions he faces while playing Archie. He added, “I wasn’t covered in makeup or hair products. I had long hair and a beard. I just felt free.”

But beyond having strict limitations on what’s expected of his appearance, he also opened up about “the baggage” that comes with playing a popular character.

Where does Riverdale film?

New Zealand-native KJ Apa is far from home while shooting the new season of Riverdale. The series is filmed throughout Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada. Many of the Riverdale gang’s hangout spots are real places, rather than being studio sets.

The first few scenes taking place at the popular diner, Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, were filmed at a family restaurant in British Columbia called Rocko’s Family Dinner before being rebuilt as a studio set.

Riverdale High scenes are filmed at four different Vancouver-based high schools, with the outside model being Lord Byng Secondary School. Other scenes were shot using the indoor gym from John Oliver Secondary School, the hallway at Point Grey Secondary School, and additional scenes at Burnaby Mountain Secondary School.

Riverdale is currently airing on The CW.