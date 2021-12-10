Peloton responds to death of Sex and the City character in series reboot

Sex and The City returns with the revival series And Just Like That…which premiered with a shocking twist in the first episode. Pic credit: HBO Max

Exercise equipment company Peloton issues a response to shocking death on the premiere episode of And Just Like That.

HBO recently released the highly-anticipated Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That, and in a stunning twist (spoiler alert), they killed off a major character.

In the premiere episode, Carrie’s husband, Mr. Big, obsessively trained with his Peloton bicycle, which prompted jokes that he had a crush on his instructor.

When Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, headed out to watch Charlotte’s daughter’s piano recital, Mr. Big hopped on his Peloton for a workout.

He suffered a heart attack in the shower after getting off the bicycle. Carrie returned home, finding Mr. Big alive before he died in her arms; she said to the audience, “And just like that, Mr. Big died.”

Peloton hits back at Sex and The City spin-off And Just Like That

Following the premiere episode of And Just Like That, Peloton’s shares dipped following Mr. Big’s death.

According to the NY Post, the company’s shares dropped 11 percent due to concerns from viewers that the stationary bike could induce a cardiac-related event.

As a result, the exercise equipment company issued a response in a statement to US Magazine.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” Peloton said in a statement through cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum.

He added, “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum, who is a member of Peloton’s Health & Wellness Advisory Council, added that over 80 percent of cardiac-related deaths are due to lifestyle choices, shutting down the notion that the stationary bicycle played a factor in Big’s death.

She also noted in the lengthy statement that Peloton allows users to track their heart rate while riding.

Peloton was on-board appearing on HBO series

A Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly confirmed to NBC News that the company was aware their bicycle would be featured in the HBO Max series

However, Kelly added: “due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the broader context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance.”

The original series, Sex and The City was a hit HBO series that aired from 1998 to 2004, producing six seasons.

Big played Carrie’s on-and-off romantic partner and is an iconic character in the series.