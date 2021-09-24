Willie Garson’s cause of death revealed: How the Sex and the City actor died

Actor Willie Garson died earlier this week, leaving fans wondering how he died at age 57. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Admedia

On Tuesday, it was announced in a statement that William Garson Paszamant, known as Willie Garson, died on Tuesday following a short illness at age 57.

According to an obituary, his cause of death was pancreatic cancer. Garson was best known for his role in the HBO television series, Sex and The City as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s best male friend.

He reprised his role for the movies based on the HBO series: Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. According to People Magazine, Garson will appear in the Sex and the City reboot: And Just Like That….

Garson also played Mozzie on the USA Network series White Collar, Gerald Hirsch in Hawaii Five-0, and Martin Lloyd in the sci-fi series Stargate SG-1. He recently appeared in the CW’s Supergirl.

Tributes pour in for Willie Garson from co-stars

Willie Garson’s death was met with an outpouring of grief from fans praising his portrayal of Stanford Blatch on the iconic HBO series and his other movie and television roles.

RIP to Willie Garson. You brought a truly iconic character to life 💔 pic.twitter.com/qqYH09STqb September 22, 2021

In addition, his Sex and the City co-stars Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker all took to social media to pay tribute to Garson’s life.

Cattrall, who chose not to appear in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, called the late actor’s death a “terribly sad loss,” while sharing a picture of the pair.

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Cynthia Nixon paid tribute and revealed the cast loved working with him and described him as “a consummate professional.”

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Kristine Davis revealed she met Willie in 1995 on the set of the X-Files and reiterated Nixon’s assessment that he was beloved.

Davis, who has adopted two children, praised Garson’s parental skills to his adopted son Nathen in a lengthy tribute.

“He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him. But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen.”

Sarah Jessica Parker has been friends with Garson for 30 years and was not ready to pay tribute when his death was announced on Tuesday.

Parker penned a lengthy tribute to the actor on Instagram today, lamenting their close bond and his relationship with his son Nathen.

Willie Garson adopted his son Nathen in Los Angeles in 2010. His obituary asks that any donation made in his name go to The Alliance For Children’s Rights instead of sending flowers.

Garson is survived by his 20-year-old son, Nathen Garson, and his extended family.