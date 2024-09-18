Pawn Stars fans react as Rick Harrison drops a huge spoiler

Pawn Stars is back with new episodes streaming on the History Channel, and one of the stars is teasing something big for the next episode.

Rick Harrison owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, featured in the long-running show Pawn Stars.

Two mainstay characters are Rick’s son, Corey Harrison, and Austin “Chumlee” Russell, Corey’s childhood friend. They feature heavily in Rick’s new teaser.

Rick posted a spoiler about Corey and Chumlee on his Instagram account ahead of the next episode drop, and fans loved what they saw.

Rick often uses his Instagram to share news about the pawn shop, like when Carl’s Jr. gave Rick his burger. His burger is exclusive to restaurants in Mexico.

This time, Rick shared something that Chumlee and Corey fans will love to see on the next episode.

Rick shared a post teasing a recreation from Chumlee and Corey

Rick shared a photo montage of the Pawn Stars trio at a skating rink and shared something he came up with that will be featured on the next Pawn Stars episode.

Rick captioned the post, “I came up with a great idea for @chumlee and @realcoreyharrison to recreate the day they met. Watch @pawnstars tonight on @historytv.”

Chumlee was Corey’s childhood friend. According to the story, he quit school as a teen and got a job at the pawn shop. He is a fixture of the series, and everyone loves to see him on and off the show.

Fans ate that teaser up and responded immediately. One fan wrote, “Let’s roll! Can’t wait for this!” Others shared heart emojis, and one said,” We’re so excited for this episode.”

Fans love Rick Harrison’s teaser about the next episode. Pic credit: @rick_harrison/Instagram

Chumlee shares the gang will help Wanyá Morris from Boyz II Men fame

Corey has stepped back from promoting Pawn Stars and left that job to Chumlee. Chumlee has traveled everywhere with Rick lately and is helping promote the new episodes as Rick does now.

Chumlee shared an Instagram video teaser featuring Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men fame. Then, Chumlee called the star into the store to show him a jacket from the group.

Wanyá was missing this jacket and seemed happy that the Pawn Stars could reunite him with it. He was also able to look at some band signatures and confirm whether or not they were authentic.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.