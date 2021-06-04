Outlander’s Aunt Jocasta looks set to return in Season 6

Maria Doyle Kennedy stars as Aunt Jocasta in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz/Aimee Spinks

Starz recently released a video of the characters featuring in Season 6 of Outlander in celebration of World Outlander Day.

While it was great fun to see the regular cast members such as Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) talking about the show and the avid fanbase, a surprising appearance of the actor who plays Jocasta was also revealed.

In the clip, Maria Doyle Kennedy is shown in full costume as she discusses just how avid and varied the fans of Outlander really are.

“Having this kind of shared love for something beyond themselves, it’s really lovely,” Doyle Kennedy says during the short clip while wearing a gorgeous velvet-lined hooded jacket.

Jocasta’s upcoming storyline

As Fansided points out, it comes as a bit of surprise to see Jocasta’s return in Season 6 of Outlander.

Fans of the book series will know that Jocasta’s story does not feature prominently in the corresponding book on which Season 6 is based. Instead, she heads north as the Revolutionary War starts.

But, there are a few instances of her in the book, one of which involves a character called Phaedre. So, if Starz decides to include this storyline in their adaptation of Outlander, it could mean that Jamie and Claire will travel to River Run in order to visit with Jocasta and Phaedre.

As yet, it is unclear as to how big this storyline will play out in the TV series and the potential is there that it might only be a scene or two and that Jocasta will not play an important role in Season 6.

However, viewers will just have to wait until Outlander airs in order to find out more.

This could happen as early as February of next year after Sam Heughan commented via his official Twitter account that Season 6 would drop in February. However, Starz has not given an official premiere date outside of 2022.

Other new cast members are featured in the Outlander clip

Along with Doyle Kennedy appearing in the clip, several other new characters also drew attention from fans.

Tom Christie, played by (Mark Lewis Jones) and his two adult children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds), are set to shake things up in Season 6 of Outlander. Fans of the books will know that the story of the Christies is a tragic one.

As yet, though, very little footage has been released showing these new characters while on-set of Outlander.

However, the latest clip shared by Starz interviews the three actors and TV fans get their first proper glimpse of the actors in costume as these characters.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network in 2022.