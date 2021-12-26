Outlander offers up a Christmas gift: A steamy new Season 6 clip of Jamie and Claire

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Outlander fans received a very special gift from the Starz network for Christmas this year. The network offered up a brand new clip of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) from Season 6 of the hit time-traveling drama series.

Fans instantly lapped up the new teaser not only because it featured their favorite couple in bed together but because it offered up valuable new information regarding the upcoming season which drops on March 6 next year.

New Season 6 clip of Outlander drops

Already, from the trailer, it seems trouble is brewing on Fraser’s Ridge.

“Do you really think the ridge is the best place for him to settle?” Claire asks of Jamie as the clip opens.

It seems that word was sent out to all of the men that Jamie knew from Ardsmuir prison that they were welcome to settle with Jamie on the ridge. However, Jamie does seem to have some sort of reservation as well.

“Well, when I sent word out to all Ardsmuir men, couldn’t very well say all of them but one,” Jamie replies.

Claire then goes on to talk about how they will manage to make it work.

At the start of the clip, it is unclear exactly who Jamie and Clarie are speaking about but Jamie soon clears things up when he mentions the fact that “Tom” received word that his wife died during his time at Ardsmuir prison.

Already, viewers know that Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) and his children will arrive at Fraser’s Ridge in Season 6 of Outlander. This family will cause quite the stir — and not in a good way if the network follows the book series on which the TV show is based.

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as portrayed in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Jamie gets emotional about Claire

The clip then takes a turn as Jamie reveals to Jamie just how much Claire helped him out when he was at the prison — even though she wasn’t physically there.

“You were always there with me,” Jamie says to Claire.

“Sometimes, I think you’re an angel, Claire.”

Claire, however, insists that she’s no angel.

“Would an angel do this?” she asks before kissing him.

The clip ends there but it looks like viewers will not have to worry about Starz toning down the steamy scenes expected in Outlander due to the current global pandemic and social distancing requirements that have arisen because of it.

Of course, Starz has already confirmed that Season 6 will include such scenes but that they were very careful in the filming of them to ensure the safety of all involved.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.