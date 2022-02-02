Outlander: Brianna and Roger are ‘right where they are meant to be’ in Season 6

Richard Rankin as Roger and Sophie Skelton as Brianna, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Season 5 of Outlander saw Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband, Roger (Richard Rankin) attempt to return home to their present-day lives after having married and spent time in the early 1770s.

However, things did not go according to plan and they, along with their son, Jemmy (Andrew and Matthew Adair), ended up still in the 1770s even though they had stepped through the standing stones.

Season 6 of Outlander looks set to further solidify the pair’s decision to settle at Fraser’s Ridge in the past if the latest picture released is anything to go by.

Roger and Brianna are ‘right where they are meant to be’

The new image, shared to Outlander’s official Twitter account, shows Roger and Brianna standing together at the edge of a river.

Brianna has her hand around Roger’s waist and he rests his hand on the small of her back. Both of them look off into the distance at something that is off-screen their heads tilted toward each other in obvious affection and solidarity.

Behind them, Brianna’s parent’s house can be seen.

They are dressed in clothing that firmly places them at Fraser’s Ridge in the 1770s and the caption reads: “Right where they are meant to be.”

This gives viewers a good indication that they can see the pair spend at least some of Season 6 of Outlander in the past. However, will they always remain there?

Will Roger and Brianna remain at Fraser’s Ridge?

While the foiled attempt to return home to the present-day saw the married couple deciding that Fraser’s Ridge was their home, the pair could actually attempt a second time-traveling trip.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the American Revolutionary War is set to arrive at some point soon in Outlander.

This will obviously cause some stress for the characters who know exactly how the war will play out. However, the imminent war will not be the reason why they attempt a return to the 20th century.

SPOILER ALERT: Please proceed with caution if you have not yet read the book series Outlander is based on and do not want to find out potential spoilers for the TV show.

According to the book series on which Outlander is based, Brianna and Roger will attempt another trip home thanks to the birth of a new child, Amanda.

As Cheat Sheet points out, Amanda will have a heart condition that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will not be able to repair in the 1770s.

This event occurs in the seventh Outlander book, titled An Echo in the Bone. So, it looks likely that while Brianna and Roger have settled at Fraser’s Ridge and that they are happy with the time period they chose, things could go awry in Season 7 of the hit historical drama series.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz.