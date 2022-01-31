Outlander Season 6: New trailer released, ‘Who said living history would be easy?’

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Jim Sweeney as Major MacDonald, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

As Season 6 of Outlander approaches, viewers have been concentrating on the drama occurring between the characters who live on Fraser’s Ridge.

However, there is a war coming, and a pretty famous one at that.

The American Revolutionary War is in its early stages as currently seen in Season 5 of Outlander and looks set to expand when the TV series returns.

Outlander heads into the American Revolutionary War

Already, Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) has alerted her husband, Jamie (Sam Heughan), as to the American Revolutionary War. Jamie knows that the war will separate America and England, thanks to Claire’s ability to travel through time.

However, regardless of how hard they try, they seem destined to be in the thick of it.

“Major MacDonald has asked me to be an Indian agent,” Jamie explains to Claire in the new Outlander clip. “To act as a representative for the Crown.”

Tensions have been high at times between the settlers at Fraser Ridge and the Native American Indians.

Currently, Young Ian (John Bell) seems to be the go-between for the two communities. Now it seems like Jamie will officially take over this role.

In addition to this, Roger (Richard Rankin) also raises the possibility of what would happen should the time travelers help to change the events of the upcoming war.

“If America doesn’t become America, who knows what that world will look like?” Roger queries.

Along with the growing tensions there, the latest clip for Season 6 of Outlander shows that another famous event has just occurred.

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

The Boston Tea Party has already occurred in Season 6

Most Americans today will have heard of the Boston Tea Party. However, in Jamie’s timeframe, the news of this event is only just starting to filter through to Fraser’s Ridge, according to the latest Season 6 clip.

“The Boston Tea Party,” Claire remarks while a clip of a newspaper is shown.

“So you’ve heard,” replies Major MacDonald. “I imagine the king will view it as an act of outright aggression.”

Claire then comments to Jamie that “it’s starting,” a worried look on her face as she scans the surrounding Fraser’s Ridge.

“The storm, the war, it’s almost here.”

As for how all of this will unfold remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Outlander drops in March in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Outlander will air on the Starz network at a later date.