Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and Starz in discussions regarding when the TV show could end

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, as seen in Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Fans of Starz’s Outlander are currently experiencing a droughtlander as filming is underway on Season 7 of the hit historical time-traveling drama series.

While the show is still hugely popular for the Starz network, there has been no official word yet on whether they will extend the TV show for an eighth installment — which has fans nervous.

Recently, Diana Gabaldon spoke out about possible endpoints for Outlander should the TV show not be renewed, which has dedicated viewers more nervous still.

Outlander is currently filming Season 7 — is this the last season?

Filming is currently underway for Season 7 of Outlander and due to the truncated sixth season, viewers can expect an extended 16-episode run with the next installment.

However, what happens beyond that remains to be seen and Diana Gabaldon recently spoke to the Daily Record regarding the possibility that Outlander won’t extend past Season 7.

“I’m amazed and pleased that it has run for seven seasons,’ Gabaldon said.

She then revealed she and the network have discussed the possibility of certain places to end the TV show should Starz decide not to renew it.

"We have had talks with showrunners about potential endings. We came to a few conditional conclusions. But we won't know until we get further down the road."

Jessica Reynolds as Malva and Caitriona Balfe as Claire, as seen in Episode 2 of Outlander Season 6. Pic credit: Starz

Currently, Season 6 of Outlander has seen Claire Fraser (portrayed by Caitriona Balfe in the TV show) accused of murdering Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

Malva’s father, Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), is currently the only one with her as she heads to her judgment, which could result in the death penalty.

Season 6 of the TV show was based on the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. However, thanks to the shortened season, some of the book content will spill over into Season 7 of the TV show.

An Echo in the Bone is the seventh book and will further explore Claire and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) story. However, there is still plenty more book content should Starz decide to keep going.

There are 10 Outlander books

Diana Gabaldon has been prolific when it comes to telling Claire and Sam’s time-traveling story. Already, there are nine books in the main series and the author is currently working on the tenth — and final — installment.

In addition to this, there are plenty of novellas and short stories as well, as a series based on Lord John Grey.

Even with the popularity of the TV show and the availability of the source material, Gabaldon is careful regarding whether or not the TV show will go the distance.

“If we don’t get a season eight, then the seven we have are really good, and we can contrive a reasonable ending if that should be the case,” Gabaldon said.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.