One Chicago: Synopsis and promo released for new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes

New Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes debut on Wednesday nights.

These are the first new installments following the One Chicago crossover event.

NBC viewers loved seeing a fresh crossover for the first time since 2019, and the event kept the action going for three hours.

Luckily, all the main characters survived, despite Trudy Platt nearly dying from her gunshot wounds.

Stella Kidd from Chicago Fire and Adam Ruzek from Chicago P.D. were also rescued from the subway before they ran out of oxygen.

The near-death experiences could impact these characters as the shows continue this winter and spring.

As a reminder, these new episodes debut on Wednesday, February 5.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12 synopsis (In the Wake)

“Goodwin struggles with the psychological aftermath of her attack. Ripley treats a patient with helicopter parents. An E.D. staffer makes a mistake that may cost them their job,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med’s February 5 episode.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 12 synopsis (Relief Cut)

“Herrmann investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie to track them down. Kidd’s cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family history. Violet and Novak treat the victim of a birthday cake smash gone awry,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire’s February 5 episode.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 12 synopsis (The Good Shepherd)

“Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen,” reads the Chicago P.D. episode synopsis for February 5.

NBC promo for new Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes

NBC rolled out a combined promo for the February 5 episodes. It’s one big advertisement for the new installments of Med, Fire, and P.D. It looks like lots of action is ahead.

Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal a Burzek wedding date. Despite some difficult episodes ahead for Adam Ruzek (due to the situation with his dad), he will also find some happiness with Kim Burgess.

Here’s a breakdown of the new boss for Chicago P.D. Hank Voight and Intelligence have a new guy looking over their shoulders, but is he on their side or waiting for the right time to work against them?

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock, including the big crossover episodes from January 29.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.