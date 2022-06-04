One Chicago paid tribute to dog from Chicago Fire cast who died recently

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Christian Stolte as Mouch, and Tuesday the dog on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

One Chicago took the time to honor the dog who used to appear on episodes of Chicago Fire.

Right before the Season 10 finale of the show, it was revealed that the Firehouse 51 Dalmatian had died in real life. The sad news hit many Chicago Fire cast members and fans really hard.

The Chicago Fire dog, named Tuesday, was often featured in scenes that involved firefighter Darren Ritter (played by Daniel Kyri). But many other actresses and actors on the show also spent a lot of time with her.

We did get to see Tuesday appear in one final episode, as she had already filmed the Chicago Fire season finale before she passed away. That episode featured the Stellaride wedding, where Tuesday was a guest on the boat.

One Chicago pays tribute to the Chicago Fire dog

“@whatadogtuesday will always be a part of 51 and the One Chicago family. Our hearts go out to Christine Mahaney and @whatadog for their loss. 🧡,” reads the caption of an Instagram post that includes several images from when she appeared on the show.

Christine Mahaney is the trainer who worked with Tuesday, and she is also the person who broke the sad news of Tuesday’s passing. It will now be very interesting to see how the show addresses this loss when Chicago Fire Season 11 begins airing in Fall 2022.

Chicago Fire Season 11 has some cliffhangers to address

During the recent One Chicago finale night, Chicago Fire left off with a huge cliffhanger, raising some big questions about how the show will resume in the fall. Over the years, a number of cliffhangers have been used on Chicago Fire, including four firefighters getting trapped underwater during a boat rescue.

What this does is give the writers a lot of material to play with during the downtime for the show and it also gives them a great starting point for when new episodes begin. At least Stellaride is finally married, so we won’t have to deal with any potential subplots of them breaking up again. Hopefully.

As we noted, Chicago Fire returns in the fall for Season 11. NBC already preordered the new episodes, along with new seasons of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. While we are all waiting for the new episodes to arrive, all previous seasons of One Chicago programs can be streamed on Peacock.

