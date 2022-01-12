New Outlander image for Season 6 hints at upcoming conflict between Jamie and Tom Christie

Jessica Reynolds as Malva, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom, and Alexander Vlahos as Allan, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Season 6 of Outlander doesn’t drop until March 6, but the network is already dropping new images, along with plenty of clues about the upcoming season.

The latest tidbit is a photo of the new family arriving on Fraser’s Ridge.

Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) will arrive with his adult children, Malva (Jessica Reynolds) and Allan (Alexander Vlahos). Tom is already known to Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), but the caption released with the pic has hinted at an upcoming conflict between the pair.

The Christies arrive in Season 6 of Outlander

The latest Season 6 image for Outlander was shared to Starz’s official Twitter account and showed the three members of the Christie family posed in front of a house.

Tom is standing on the porch, starring down the camera lens with a serious expression on his face.

On the left sits his daughter, Malva, as she rests her hands in her lap.

Finally, Allan is seated on the edge of the porch to the right of Tom. He, like the others, also stares directly at the camera with a serious expression.

“Tom Christie didn’t exactly see eye to eye with Jamie in Ardsmuir. Now his family is settling on the Ridge,” Starz captioned the new image.

The staged family portrait gives the impression that this family is quite dour, and this seems fitting with the upcoming storyline that is hinted at by Starz.

What conflict awaits Jamie and Tom?

Already, a new clip released at Christmas time featuring Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has hinted at Jamie’s reservations at Tom’s arrival.

“Well, when I sent word out to all Ardsmuir men, couldn’t very well say all of them but one,” Jamie said in the teaser before things got steamy between him and his wife.

While this alludes to some sort of conflict between the pair, book fans will know exactly what is coming for Jamie when the Christies arrive to shake things up.

For those not wanting to know ahead of time what that might be, need not worry that I will reveal all here. However, if you want to know the full details, this previous Monsters and Critics article will reveal all (so consider yourself spoiler warned).

All that needs to be said now, though, is that Jamie and Claire are about to be put through the wringer in quite a dramatic way. And, for a head’s up, it will likely be Tom’s children that turn out to be the bigger issue and not Jamie and Tom’s past problems.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network on March 6, 2022.